One dead in Paris after speeding car ploughs into café terrace

A further six people were injured, at least one seriously, in the incident which took place on Rue Sauffroy, according to reports.

“It seems at this time – and this is the most important thing – that it was accidental, even if the accident was dramatic,” Paris police chief Didier Lallement told reporters upon arriving on the scene.

Un homme en voiture a percuté une terrasse de café à Paris (17ème) faisant un mort et plusieurs blessés. L’auteur est en fuite. Il pourrait s’agir d’un accident selon les premières constatations. A confirmer. pic.twitter.com/VSYpyPVOHU — Remy Buisine (@RemyBuisine) July 29, 2021

The vehicle was advancing at a high speed when the driver lost control, with the car then rolling over and crashing into the Bar Aux Sports situated on the corner of Rue Guy Môquet and Rue Sauffroy, authorities said.

Image: Google Maps.

“A 35-year-old woman who was on the terrace has unfortunately died. The driver of the vehicule ran away on foot and another passenger from the vehicule has been evacuated to the Beaujon hospital in critical condition,” said Geoffroy Boulard, mayor of the 17th arrondissement.

Boulard later tweeted: “Tragic road accident on rue Sauffroy with one woman killed, hit on the pavement protected by bollards, by a reckless driver. Several seriously injured.”

The incident took place at around 10:30pm on Thursday evening, according to a witness interviewed by AFP. Shortly after 11:30pm, the Préfecture de Police tweeted: “Rue Sauffroy Police operation underway. Avoid the area.”

A manslaughter investigation has been opened against the driver, according to Le Figaro.