France announces August date for roll out of Covid health pass for transport

In his July 12th address to the nation, President Emmanuel Macron announced that passengers on long distance train and bus journeys – as well as people entering bars, restaurants, cafés, hospitals and nursing homes – would need to show the health pass “from the beginning of August”.

Speaking to BFM on Wednesday, transport minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari some provided more details.

The health pass extension bill, which was passed by Parliament on Sunday night, “is currently with the Constitutional Council, it should be officially announced on August 7th and implemented in the following days, certainly between August 7th and 10th,” Djebbari said.

“For internal flights, and for long-distance trains, meaning TGVs, intercités and night trains, you will need to show a health pass,” the minister added. Checks will mainly be carried out in stations, before and after travelling, but there will also be “random checks” on board the trains.

“We’re going to try to do it in the most fluid and operational way possible in order to have a good rate of checks, and at the same time avoid making passengers’ lives difficult,” Djebbari said. He added there would not be “systematic” checks, “in the same way that, during the curfew, there were not systematic checks on people who were going out.”

The pass sanitaire, as health passports are known in France, proves that the bearer has either been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, has already recovered from the virus having tested positive more than eleven days and less than six months ago, or has received a negative test result in the past 48 hours.

Since the health pass requirement for bars, restaurants and other venues are included in the same bill, these measures could take effect around the same time, but for the moment no date has been provided.

The bill stipulates that the health pass cannot be extended beyond November 15th without a new vote in parliament.

The pass has been required in culture and leisure venues holding more than 50 people since July 21st. This applies to theatres, cinemas, libraries, theme parks, concert halls, festivals, swimming pools or leisure centres, museums and monuments.