Tell us: Have you had problems receiving The Local France’s daily newsletter?

We understand that due to a technical problem some readers have not been receiving regular newsletters from The Local France.

First of all we apologise for this problem and would like to invite anyone whose regular newsletters have suddenly stopped arriving in their inboxes to get in touch with us so we can ensure you receive the emails that you signed up for.

If you previously got newsletters regularly but have not received one in the last two weeks, please email [email protected] with the subject line “Newsletter”.

And if you weren’t subscribed but think it sounds like a good idea, you can sign up here.

You get a free daily newsletter outlining the latest news, information and cultural events, put together by a member of The Local’s editorial staff.

You can also opt in to receive free emails with our French word of the Day, and you can stop both emails at any time.  

