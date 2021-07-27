Tell us: Have you had problems receiving The Local France’s daily newsletter?

First of all we apologise for this problem and would like to invite anyone whose regular newsletters have suddenly stopped arriving in their inboxes to get in touch with us so we can ensure you receive the emails that you signed up for.

If you previously got newsletters regularly but have not received one in the last two weeks, please email [email protected] with the subject line “Newsletter”.

And if you weren’t subscribed but think it sounds like a good idea, you can sign up here.

Would you like to receive a daily dose of France into your inbox? Sign up for our free newsletter here ➡️ https://t.co/SjWPpcYkTu pic.twitter.com/q9yPfmxHxV — The Local France (@TheLocalFrance) July 20, 2021

You get a free daily newsletter outlining the latest news, information and cultural events, put together by a member of The Local’s editorial staff.

You can also opt in to receive free emails with our French word of the Day, and you can stop both emails at any time.