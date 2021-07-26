Four million French get vaccinated in two weeks since Macron’s announcement on health passports

After four million people received vaccines over the past two weeks, some 60 percent of the population are now partly or fully vaccinated, Macron tweeted during an official visit in French Polynesia.

In total 40 million people have had at least one dose and 33 million are fully vaccinated.

In the 15 days since Macron’s announcement that health passports will become compulsory for a wide range of venues including cafés and restaurants – and the announcement that vaccination will become compulsory for health workers – nearly 6 million people have booked an appointment and 4 million have already had their first dose.

“All together, we will beat the virus. We will carry on,” he said.

The announcement comes a day after France’s parliament voted to formally adopt the extension of the health passport.

Vaccine passports have encountered fierce opposition from some, who believe they erode civil liberties. At weekend protests against the rules, over 160,000 people rallied and dozens were arrested.

France recorded almost 23,000 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, twice as many as the previous week, as the Delta variant caused a surge.

But the number of intensive care cases has dropped dramatically from its peak in April, with the government crediting the improvement to the accelerating vaccination rollout.

According to health minister Olivier Véran, 96 percent of those in hospital with the most serious forms of the virus are not fully vaccinated.

