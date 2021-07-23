VIDEO: French drivers pull over to grab coffee after capsule spill

AFP
[email protected]
Food & DrinkTravel news

Share this article

share-2-email share-2-twitter share-2-facebook share-2-linkedin
VIDEO: French drivers pull over to grab coffee after capsule spill
Photo: Roy Rochlin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP.
AFP
[email protected]

Drivers in eastern France got a surprise coffee fix on Friday after hundreds of capsules scattered onto a highway in a traffic accident, prompting quick pullovers by people who snatched up as many boxes as they could.

A truck carrying the capsules was involved in an accident after swerving to avoid vehicles that were stopped to wait for riders in the Tour d’Alsace bicycle race to pass near Sierentz, a town near the German border, south of Mulhouse.

“He managed to avoid them but it forced open the entire right side of his trailer, spreading out Nespresso capsules over 400 to 500 metres,” said Eric Chevallier, head of the regional highway patrol division.

A video from a passing driver, tweeted by Info Traffic Alsace, showed more than a dozen cars parked on the emergency lane as passengers seized the chance to load up with armfuls of boxes.

“It didn’t last too long because afterwards we arrived at the scene. I think people saw they were Nespresso capsules, and given their price they said ‘let’s help ourselves’,” Chevallier said.

Nobody was hurt and no fines were issued, he said.

Share this article

share-2-email share-2-twitter share-2-facebook share-2-linkedin

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Mounting losses for Channel Tunnel operators as travel bans and Brexit hit business

Mounting losses for Channel Tunnel operators as travel bans and Brexit hit business

How people vaccinated in the USA can access the French health passport
FOR MEMBERS

How people vaccinated in the USA can access the French health passport

Paris start-up creates lab-grown foie gras to avoid force-feeding of ducks and geese

Paris start-up creates lab-grown foie gras to avoid force-feeding of ducks and geese

Bars and restaurants in French holiday resorts face possibility of early closures as Covid cases rise

Bars and restaurants in French holiday resorts face possibility of early closures as Covid cases rise

FOR MEMBERS

REVEALED: How to get France’s health pass using the UK’s NHS Covid pass

Students and researchers from ‘red list’ countries call on France to resume issuing visas

FOR MEMBERS

EXPLAINED: What people vaccinated with Covishield need to know about travel to France

Unvaccinated travellers to France from UK must show 24-hour test from Sunday