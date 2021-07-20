French word of the day: Bondé

<p><strong>Why do in need to know <em>bondé</em>?</strong></p><p>It’s particularly useful during the summer, or all year round if you live in Paris.</p><p><strong>What does it mean?</strong></p><p><em>Bondé</em> means “full” or “packed”. Public transport, bars, beaches, shops… These are just some of the things you might refer to as <em>bondé</em>. It’s for when a place is bursting at the seams because there are so many people packed together.</p><p>https://twitter.com/laratteaubin/status/751183925557522433</p><p>It is usually reserved for talking about places crammed with people, but you might also hear it used in reference to objects.</p><p>A <em>bonde</em> is a plug such as you might find on the top of a wine barrel, and <em>bonder</em> means to fill something up to the plug, or the bung. So when you describe a venue as <em>bondé</em>, you might be paying homage to one of France’s greatest and most delicious traditions.</p><p>Not to be confused with the verb <em>bander</em>, which sounds almost identical when spoken and means “to have an erection”. Context is your friend here!</p><p><strong>Use it like this</strong></p><p><em>Le supermarché était bondé ce matin</em> – The supermarket was jam-packed this morning.</p><p><em>Les Champs-Elysées étaient bondés de supporters quand la France a gagné la Coupe du monde</em> – The Champs-Elysées was packed with supporters when France won the World Cup.</p><p><em>J’aime pas la Côte d'Azur, les plages sont toujours bondées</em> – I don’t like the French Riviera, the beaches are always overcrowded.</p><p><strong>Synonyms</strong></p><p><em>Noir de monde</em> – crammed</p><p><em>Comble</em> – full to capacity</p><p><em>Bourré</em> - packed</p>
