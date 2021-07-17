How widespread in France is the Beta variant of Covid?

Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images via AFP
The UK government said on Friday that the Beta variant of Covid was behind its decision to maintain a compulsory quarantine for English residents returning home after traveling to France, even if they are fully vaccinated. However the Beta variant, or South African variant, only represents a small number of cases in France.

The end of the compulsory quarantine for vaccinated English residents returning from countries on London’s “amber” list “will not apply to France following the persistent presence of cases in France of the Beta variant” of Covid-19 first detected in South Africa, the Department of Health said in a statement on Friday.

However the Beta variant (the South African variant) is reported to be responsible for a small number of France’s average 5,000 daily Covid-19 cases, and according to the French government’s app, TousAntiCovid, the percentage of Beta cases has even been reducing in recent weeks.

According to GISAID, which provides open-access data on Covid-19 variants, the Beta variant currently represents just 3.4% of cases in France.

Reunion island, in the Indian Ocean is the only part of France where the Beta variant is dominant and is responsible for most of the country’s cases.

The Delta variant, which was first discovered in India has rapidly become dominant in most parts of France as it did in the UK. It is reported to be responsible for around 70 percent of cases.

According to TousAntiCovid, the Beta and Gamma (Brasilian) variants represent just 9.7% of Covid-19 cases in France.

Covid-19 mutation (Beta and Gamma variants). Latest data from 13 July 2021. Source: TousAntiCovid

The graph below shows that 70.5% of cases in France are the Delta variant, while all other variants (including beta and alpha variants) represent 29.5% of cases, and do not appear to be growing.

Source: Covidtracker

Data from the end of June show that the Beta variant, represented in grey in the graph below, remained low and stable compared to other variants.

Scientists are worried about the Beta variant, since research showed that the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, which represents the majority of UK vaccinations, may be less effective against the Beta variant.

South Africa stopped using the vaccine in February, after clinical trials showed it did not protect against mild or moderate illness caused by the Beta variant first discovered there.

