How widespread in France is the Beta variant of Covid?

The end of the compulsory quarantine for vaccinated English residents returning from countries on London’s “amber” list “will not apply to France following the persistent presence of cases in France of the Beta variant” of Covid-19 first detected in South Africa, the Department of Health said in a statement on Friday.

From Monday, anyone arriving from France must continue to quarantine in their own accommodation for 10 days, regardless of their #COVID19 vaccination status. This follows persistent cases of the Beta variant in France. Find out more: https://t.co/IJHK91p2Ys pic.twitter.com/6GIt7pje3z — Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) July 16, 2021

However the Beta variant (the South African variant) is reported to be responsible for a small number of France’s average 5,000 daily Covid-19 cases, and according to the French government’s app, TousAntiCovid, the percentage of Beta cases has even been reducing in recent weeks.

According to GISAID, which provides open-access data on Covid-19 variants, the Beta variant currently represents just 3.4% of cases in France.

Reunion island, in the Indian Ocean is the only part of France where the Beta variant is dominant and is responsible for most of the country’s cases.

The Delta variant, which was first discovered in India has rapidly become dominant in most parts of France as it did in the UK. It is reported to be responsible for around 70 percent of cases.

According to TousAntiCovid, the Beta and Gamma (Brasilian) variants represent just 9.7% of Covid-19 cases in France.

Covid-19 mutation (Beta and Gamma variants). Latest data from 13 July 2021. Source: TousAntiCovid

The graph below shows that 70.5% of cases in France are the Delta variant, while all other variants (including beta and alpha variants) represent 29.5% of cases, and do not appear to be growing.

Data from the end of June show that the Beta variant, represented in grey in the graph below, remained low and stable compared to other variants.

Dans les enquêtes Flash de séquençage aussi, le variant Delta est devenu majoritaire en France (55% des séquences interprétables dans celle du 29 juin, la plus récente). #Covid19 https://t.co/TvDqZExjTB pic.twitter.com/XyuxopAKdW — Nicolas Berrod (@nicolasberrod) July 16, 2021

Scientists are worried about the Beta variant, since research showed that the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, which represents the majority of UK vaccinations, may be less effective against the Beta variant.

South Africa stopped using the vaccine in February, after clinical trials showed it did not protect against mild or moderate illness caused by the Beta variant first discovered there.