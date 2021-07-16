U-turn: UK says English residents returning from France must still quarantine

The end of the compulsory quarantine for vaccinated English residents returning from countries on London’s “amber” list “will not apply to France following the persistent presence of cases in France of the Beta variant of Covid-19 first detected in South Africa, the Department of Health said in a statement.

The Delta variant, which was first discovered in India has rapidly become dominant in most parts of France as it did in the UK. It is reported to be responsible for around 70 percent of cases.

However the Beta variant is reported to be responsible for between 5 and 10 percent of France’s average 5,000 daily Covid-19 cases. According to the French government’s app the percentage of Beta cases has even been reducing in recent weeks.

Reunion island, in the Indian Ocean is the only part of France where the Beta variant is dominant and is responsible for most of the country’s cases.

The UK is currently averaging around 37,000 daily Covid-19 cases.

Those arriving from countries on the amber list, which includes other popular European holiday destinations like Italy, Portugal and Spain, currently need to quarantine at home for up to 10 days and submit to two tests.

READ ALSO: Brits in France furious over UK travel rules for tourists

From Monday, they will only need to show proof of vaccination in the UK to their airline, ferry or train operator and take a test on the second day after arrival.

But “anyone who has been in France in the last ten days will need to quarantine on arrival to England in their own accommodation and will need a Day 2 and Day 8 test, regardless of their vaccination status,” the health ministry said.

Health policy in other UK nations Scotland and Wales is set by their own devolved governments.

“With restrictions lifting on Monday across the country, we will do everything we can to ensure international travel is conducted as safely as possible, and protect our borders from the threat of variants,” Health Secretary Sajid Javid said in the statement.

Britain is one of the countries hit worst by Covid-19 across Europe, with more than 128,500 deaths.

On Friday, the number of new daily cases hit its highest level sinceJanuary at over 50,000 — but the figures have not turned Prime Minister BorisJohnson aside from his July 19th deadline to lift restrictions including mask-wearing and social distancing.