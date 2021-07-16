How high are vaccination rates where you live in France?

These are impressive figures, but the rollout across France varies from city to town, department to department, according to new information from Assurance Maladie (Ameli).

An online simulator, using Ameli figures from June 27th, reveals the take-up of vaccinations down to commune level – before President Emmanuel Macron announced the extension of the pass sanitaire (health passport) to include entry to venues including cinemas, restaurants, cafés, bars, nursing homes and for long-distance train and bus travel in a bid to increase flagging take-up of vaccines.

Millions of people have booked vaccination appointments since President Macron’s televised address on Monday, July 12th.

On Thursday alone, 544,000 people booked appointments – the third best day since the start of the vaccination campaign, according to Doctolib.

La campagne de vaccination continue de s’accélérer.

🥉 Hier, 3e meilleure journée depuis le début de la campagne : 544 000 Français ont pris leurs rendez-vous de vaccination sur Doctolib.#VaccinationCovid — Doctolib (@doctolib) July 16, 2021

According to Ameli figures, the sixth arrondissement of Paris had the largest take-up of first injections in Ile-de-France, with 66 percent of the population having had at least one jab. But in Dugny, Seine-Saint-Denis, just 26 percent of the population had received one dose, and 18 percent had had both injections.

Meanwhile, in Garches, Hauts-de-Seine, 53 percent of the population was already fully vaccinated.

Across the country, residents of Île de Noirmoutier, Vendée, had accepted the vaccination process. A total of 55 percent of the population was fully vaccinated across all age-groups, while 66 percent had had one dose.

Toulouse had one dose in 49.1 percent of the population, Lyon 47.2 percent, and Nice – whose mayor Christian Estrosi has set a target of 80 percent vaccinated by the end of August – had a one-dose figure of 44.1 percent and a fully vaccinated total of 34.3 percent.

The simulator is available here. Simply enter your department number to see information for each commune.