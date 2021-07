Masks were made mandatory in outdoor spaces across the country at the peak of the pandemic, but this rule was eased across most of the country in the middle of June, as public health powers were handed back to local authorities.

They are still compulsory in all indoor public spaces such as shops and public transport and in some outdoor areas such as market – find a full list HERE.

But many areas including Nice, Toulouse and Bordeaux have announced a local rule on outdoor masks – particularly in areas popular with tourists, where crowds are expected to be busiest during the summer holiday period.

The exact rules vary from town to town, so if you are set to travel it’s best to check with the local authority where you are going.

Masks are required in the following towns and cities:

Nice: Masks are required in certain areas of the city, notably those popular with tourists. Mayor Christian Estrosi has also instructed that medical teams offer vaccinations to people at their place of work, and was planning to introduce a ‘vaccine confidence’ label for shop owners whose staff are inoculated. The goal, he said in a recent interview with Europe 1, is to have 80 percent of the population of Nice vaccinated by the end of August.

Bordeaux: Masks are mandatory in certain areas of the city between 12 noon and 7pm daily.

Toulouse: Wearing a mask is a requirement in the centre of the city from 10am to midnight every Saturday.

Lille: Pedestrian areas of the city are covered by a mask mandate.

Montpellier: Certain parts of the city still require residents and visitors to wear masks from 2pm to 7pm on Fridays and Saturdays. Similar rules are in place in Béziers, while masks are mandated outdoors between 6pm and 11pm in the Hérault resorts of Cap d’Agde, Palavas-les-Flots and La Grande-Motte.

Mont-de-Marsan: Face masks are required outdoors in parts of the Landes’ city at weekends. They are also mandatory in the seaside resort of Biscarosse throughout the week.

Dax: When the mask requirement was lifted nationally in June, Dax – along with Hossegor, Moliets-et-Maa and Léon – decided to extend its local requirement until July 6th. That mandate has since been extended.

Saint-Malo: anyone inside the city walls and on the ramparts must wear a mask outdoors between the hours of 11am and 9pm, a recent decree has stipulated.

Le Touquet: Wearing a mask outside is the rule in several streets in the Pas-de-Calais’ town.

Pyrénées-Orientale: Throughout the south west département on the Spanish border, masks are required in all public spaces except beaches. This edit runs until August 2nd but could be extended.

Health Minister Olivier Véran announced on France 2 this week that the obligation to wear a mask will be “gradually” lifted in places “where the health pass applies” – but he did not give a specific date.

🗣️ "Nous pourrons bientôt tomber le masque. Nous sommes partis pour lever l'obligation dans les endroits où le pass sanitaire s'applique"@olivierveran dans le #JT20H de @infofrance2 https://t.co/qAoWP0efCc pic.twitter.com/tCw1Qat29N — franceinfo plus (@franceinfoplus) July 13, 2021

The situation with masks may change on a local level, so check with the local préfecture for the most recent information.