Eleven areas of France on flood alert as wet summer continues

Météo France released the weather warning for areas in the Grand-Est and Bourgogne-Franche-Comté regions, with “orange” meaning “be very vigilant”.

Four départments were on orange alert for heavy rain and flooding: Haute-Marne, Haute-Saône, Doubs and Jura. Seven others were on alert for rising water levels: Haut-Rhin, Bas-Rhin, Moselle, Meurthe-et-Moselle, Meuse, Marne, and Ardennes.

The heaviest downpours were forecast for Thursday morning, with the rain slowing down in most areas by the afternoon.

Between 50 and 70 mm of rain in total were forecast for the areas on orange alert, rising to 90 mm in the Haute-Marne and Jura departments, with up to a month’s worth of rainfall expected in a single day.

Météo France said Franche-Comté could be particularly effected, since the ground was already saturated with water after heavy rain on Tuesday. “Mudslides are possible in sloping areas,” the forecaster said.

La ville de Bar-le-Duc touchée par des inondations dans la Meuse pic.twitter.com/M0nbPGlGBe — BFMTV (@BFMTV) July 15, 2021

Flooded streets and overflowing rivers were already reported in several towns on Thursday morning.

Temperatures in France have been unusually low since mid-June, with storms and heavy rain seen across the country over several weeks. So far only the south of France has seen sustained periods of sunshine.

Meteorologists have pointed to a “cold drop” as one explanation for the heavy rain and thunderstorms which have raged across the country. A cold drop is “where a mass of cold air at high altitude is disrupted by other masses of hot air, lower down, causing instability, rain showers and sometimes even violent storms,” Le Parisien reported.

Most regions should see drier weather over the weekend. Then the week beginning July 19th should bring some relief to holidaymakers, with Météo France predicting “temperatures above the seasonal average across the territory” at the start of the week, although western France could see more rain by the week’s end.

“The Mediterranean regions will retain dry and warm weather.”

The longer term forecast predicts that August will see typical temperatures and levels of sunshine for the time of year.