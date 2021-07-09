Travellers warned to expect disruption as French airport workers strike

“On Friday July 9th and Saturday, July 10th disruption is possible at Paris’ Roissy-Charles-de-Gaulle and Orly airports, particularly on road access. We advise you to allow extra time for your arrival at the airport,” operator Groupe ADP warned.

Some 350 striking workers had gathered at Charles de Gaulle, and another 200 outside Orly’s Terminal 4 on Friday morning. But unlike last week, police were on hand to stop them going inside or blocking airport buildings.

So far, there has been no disruption to flights, France Info has reported.

Last week, strikers got inside and blocked access to CDG’s terminal 2E, which mostly deals with flights outside Europe, prompting some flight delays but no cancellations.

The latest strike, which is set to end at 7am on Sunday, July 11th, is part of an ongoing dispute is over a plan by ADP to bring in new work contracts for employees at the airports, which unions say will lower pay, and lead to job losses and a reduction in rights and bonuses for employees.

ADP has initiated a collective termination of agreement which involves 1,150 positions, of which 700 will not be replaced.

The strike is being jointly called by the CGT, CFE-CGE, Unsa, CFDT and FO unions, who said in a joint press release that the proposals will “definitively remove more than a month’s salary from all employees and force them to accept geographical mobility that will generate additional commuting time”.

Additionally, unions have said that employees risk losing their jobs if they refuse to sign the new contracts.

A new round of talks to end the dispute have been scheduled for Monday, July 12th – with unions saying they are prepared to keep up the pressure with protests until September, if necessary.