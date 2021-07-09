Are cheques finally falling out of favour in France?

The Local
[email protected]
@thelocaleurope
bankingmoney

Share this article

share-2-email share-2-twitter share-2-facebook share-2-linkedin
Are cheques finally falling out of favour in France?
Many businesses still prefer payment by cheque. Photo: BERTRAND GUAY / AFP.
The Local
[email protected]
@thelocaleurope

The Covid pandemic has hastened the decline of a French institution - the cheque book - according to data from the Banque de France, but it seems the French are not ready to let go just yet.

While cheques are already a thing of the past in many countries, if you live in France you might have had to give in and ask your bank for a cheque book. From rural shops to tradesmen, landlords to universities, there are still many people and organisations in France who prefer to be paid by cheque.

However, their numbers are dwindling year on year. In 2020, only 5 percent of non-cash payments were made by cheque (1.2 billion), according to the latest report from the Banque de France.

That is a dramatic fall off from 2000, when cheques represented 34 percent of non-cash transacations. The number of cheque payments was three times larger at the start of the century.

Value of transactions (not including bank transfers) since 2016, in billions of euros.

“It is expected that the Covid-19 health crisis will put people off this payment method even more permanently,” the report stated. In 2020, cheque transactions fell by 26 percent, and lost 25 percent of their value.

However, French people are not ready to say goodbye to their cheque books just yet. In total €614 billion was exchanged this way in 2020, making it the third most popular non-cash payment method, behind bank transfers and direct debits, but ahead of card payments.

READ ALSO Everything you need to know about setting up a bank account in France

“Even if it’s becoming more and more rare, the cheque is still associated with larger transactions, because the average amount per cheque was €522 in 2020,” the report added.

More than eight out of ten French people own a chequebook, making France a European anomaly. According to a 2020 report from the European Central Bank, only 27 percent of people had access to cheques across the eurozone as a whole.

As well as the health crisis, the relative decline in the popularity of cheques can partly be explained by security concerns. In 2020, cheques represented 42 percent of all fraud cases, the most of any non-cash payment method.

In 2020, contactless payment became the most popular method at the point of sale in France, following the increase in the maximum payment from €30 to €50.

Share this article

share-2-email share-2-twitter share-2-facebook share-2-linkedin

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Wills, estates and notaires – what you need to know about French inheritance law
FOR MEMBERS

Wills, estates and notaires – what you need to know about French inheritance law

Brits in EU risk losing UK bank accounts ‘within weeks’

Brits in EU risk losing UK bank accounts ‘within weeks’

Top French bank reports €1 billion losses due to pandemic

Top French bank reports €1 billion losses due to pandemic

Why the price of fruit and vegetables has soared in France in 2020

Why the price of fruit and vegetables has soared in France in 2020

French police arrest actress Catherine Deneuve’s grandson as mafia counterfeiting gang smashed

Final deadline looms for French tax returns

FOR MEMBERS

How to claim the cost of language or driving lessons from the French government

FOR MEMBERS

The towns in France where people have the most (and least) money to spend