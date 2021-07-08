French phrase of the day: C’est bateau

<p><strong>Why do I need to know c'est <em>bateau</em>?</strong></p><p>You probably knew that <em>bateau</em> is the French word for boat, but were you aware that it can also be used to describe an idea?</p><p><strong>What does it mean?</strong></p><p>As most French learners will know, <em>un bateau</em> is a boat.</p><p>However, when used as an adjective, <em>bateau</em> means run-of-the-mill, banal or unoriginal. It usually has pejorative connotations – the website L'internaute suggests “hackneyed” as an English translation.</p><p>It’s often used to describe a topic, an idea, or a story, that's either banal and unremarkable, or something that’s been hashed and rehashed so often that it’s now of little interest.</p><p>So if somebody responds to your idea by saying, “<em>C’est bateau</em>”, they’re not comparing you to a sailor, they’re actually saying your idea is uninteresting.</p><p>The origins of the expression are unclear, and will just have to go down as one of life's great mysteries.</p><p>But it's not the only French expression to use the word <em>bateau</em>. <em>Mener quelqu’un en bateau</em> (to bring someone on a boat), and <em>monter un bateau à quelqu’un</em> (to build someone a boat), both mean inventing a story to fool someone, or giving them false ideas.</p><p><strong>Use it like this</strong></p><p><em>Le weekend, le JT ne passe que des sujets bateau</em> – At the weekend, there’s only mundane stories on the evening news.</p><p><em>La journaliste a posé une bonne question, mais le ministre a donné une réponse bateau</em> – The journalist asked a good question, but the minister gave a politician’s answer.</p><p><em>C’est vraiment bateau comme idée</em> – That’s a really unoriginal idea.</p><p><strong>Synonyms</strong></p><p><em>Banal</em> – banal</p><p><em>Rebattu</em> – well-worn</p><p><em>Réchauffé</em> – rehashed</p>
