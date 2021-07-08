Do Brits living in France still have to quarantine on trips to UK?

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced on Thursday that, from July 19th, Brits visiting amber list countries such as France would no longer have to quarantine on arrival back in the UK, as long as they were fully vaccinated.

However this exemption is not extended to the majority of UK nationals who live in France – who will still have to quarantine when visiting friends or family in the UK, even if they are fully vaccinated.

Shapps said the exemption was for “residents returning to England”.

TRAVEL UPDATE: From MONDAY 19 JULY 4am #British fully vaccinated adults will not need to isolate from amber list countries 🚦 including those on clinical trials – another step to fully reopening international travel. Children under 18 will not need to self-isolate. — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) July 8, 2021

The Department for Transport confirmed to The Local that this exemption is for anyone who was vaccinated in the UK or part of a UK clinical trial on vaccines.

Today's announcement that only UK residents with NHS-administered vaccines is as disappointing as it is senseless for Brits abroad. Some of us haven't seen friends & family in years. Why isn't the UK trusting e.g. Germany, where Pfizer vaccine was invented, to administer it? — James Jackson (@derJamesJackson) July 8, 2021

This means that any UK nationals living in France who had their jabs in the UK can travel quarantine free – but the majority who had their vaccines in France will still face a 10-day quarantine if they want to travel to the UK to visit friends and family, as well as paying around £160 for the compulsory travel testing package.

People travelling from the UK to France can only travel for essential reasons if they are not fully vaccinated.

People who are fully vaccinated can travel for any reason, but need to show a negative Covid test at the border. However, this does not include people who received AstraZeneca’s Indian-produced Covishield vaccine.

READ ALSO How does France’s traffic light system for travel work?

People vaccinated in France can travel anywhere within the EU or Schegen zone using the EU digital vaccine passport. The UK is not part of the scheme, but talks are ongoing to allow non-EU countries such as the UK and USA join for mutual recognition of vaccine passports.

An EU source told The Local: “When it comes to the UK, the talks are ongoing at the technical level and are progressing well and going in the right direction.

“This is in particular because technically speaking the EU’s and the UK’s architectures are aligned.

“On the US, the EU continues exchanges with the US on the use of (vaccination) certificates to facilitate travel. We are also following closely how the debate on the certificates evolves in the US.”

The UK’s Department of Transport said that a further announcement on fully-vaccinated non-EU residents is expected before the end of the month.