Paris passes alert level as Covid cases rise

Although cases around France remain low, with a national incidence level of 24.1, the rise of cases in the capital has worried local health officials.

In better news, the south western département of Landes, which had previously gone over the threshold of 50 after seeing a surge in cases of the delta variant, has seen case numbers fall after drives to increase testing and vaccinations in the area.

Paris est désormais au-dessus du seuil d’alerte de l’incidence (50 cas par semaine pour 100 000 habitants), les Landes sont repassés en-dessous. pic.twitter.com/SLAAfz8M1w — GRZ (@GuillaumeRozier) July 6, 2021

In Paris the incidence rate has doubled in just a week, although it remains far below the incidence rate of 500 seen just before the partial lockdown in April and May this year.

Experts say that the case numbers are particularly high in younger people. Among 20-29 year-olds, the incidence rose from 47 to 124 in one week. Among 10-19 year-olds, it jumped from 28 to 95. With its comparatively young population, Paris has a lower than average vaccination level with 57.2 percent of people having received at least one dose and 24.9 percent fully vaccinated.

“The Delta variant is progressing very quickly. It represents more than half of the cases in Paris,” said Aurelien Rousseau, Director General of the Regional Health Agency for Île-de-France, adding: “Only vaccination will allow us to escape from the picture that is taking shape.”

Le variant delta progresse très vite. Il représente plus de la moitié des cas à Paris désormais. Nous sommes totalement mobilisés avec @ameli_actu pour casser les chaînes de contamination, mais seule la vaccination nous permettra d’échapper à ce qui est en train de se dessiner… — Aurélien Rousseau (@aur_rousseau) July 6, 2021

On a national level, the delta variant now represents 30 percent of cases in France, although in the southern Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region this jumps to over 60 percent. Overall, case numbers seem to have plateaued and are now seeing a slight rise.

On détecte 2 313 cas chaque jour, en hausse de 29% sur une semaine. pic.twitter.com/7FV1rMC40K — GRZ (@GuillaumeRozier) July 6, 2021

Experts are predicting a fourth wave of Covid cases, driven by the delta variant in the coming weeks. While earlier predictions focused on September or October, health minister Olivier Véran earlier this week warned that the fourth wave could be here by the end of July.

Data from the UK, where the delta variant now makes up almost all cases, shows a big rise in case numbers coupled with a smaller but still noticeable rise in hospitalisations.