Paris passes alert level as Covid cases rise

The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalfrance
Covid-19 statsParis

Share this article

share-2-email share-2-twitter share-2-facebook share-2-linkedin
Paris passes alert level as Covid cases rise
Photo: Martin Bureau/AFP
The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalfrance

Paris has passed the official alert level of 50 cases per 100,000 people as cases in France, after many weeks of decline, begin to rise again.

Although cases around France remain low, with a national incidence level of 24.1, the rise of cases in the capital has worried local health officials.

In better news, the south western département of Landes, which had previously gone over the threshold of 50 after seeing a surge in cases of the delta variant, has seen case numbers fall after drives to increase testing and vaccinations in the area.

In Paris the incidence rate has doubled in just a week, although it remains far below the incidence rate of 500 seen just before the partial lockdown in April and May this year.

Experts say that the case numbers are particularly high in younger people. Among 20-29 year-olds, the incidence rose from 47 to 124 in one week. Among 10-19 year-olds, it jumped from 28 to 95. With its comparatively young population, Paris has a lower than average vaccination level with 57.2 percent of people having received at least one dose and 24.9 percent fully vaccinated.

“The Delta variant is progressing very quickly. It represents more than half of the cases in Paris,” said Aurelien Rousseau, Director General of the Regional Health Agency for Île-de-France, adding: “Only vaccination will allow us to escape from the picture that is taking shape.”

On a national level, the delta variant now represents 30 percent of cases in France, although in the southern Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region this jumps to over 60 percent. Overall, case numbers seem to have plateaued and are now seeing a slight rise.

Experts are predicting a fourth wave of Covid cases, driven by the delta variant in the coming weeks. While earlier predictions focused on September or October, health minister Olivier Véran earlier this week warned that the fourth wave could be here by the end of July.

Data from the UK, where the delta variant now makes up almost all cases, shows a big rise in case numbers coupled with a smaller but still noticeable rise in hospitalisations.

Share this article

share-2-email share-2-twitter share-2-facebook share-2-linkedin

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

Related articles

IN PICTURES: Paris’ new robot-staffed pizza restaurant

IN PICTURES: Paris’ new robot-staffed pizza restaurant

ANALYSIS: Will France’s fourth wave of Covid really ‘ruin’ the summer holidays?
FOR MEMBERS

ANALYSIS: Will France’s fourth wave of Covid really ‘ruin’ the summer holidays?

French woman charged over Italian pedestrian’s death in Paris e-scooter accident

French woman charged over Italian pedestrian’s death in Paris e-scooter accident

Concerts, exhibitions and beaches – what’s on this summer in Paris

Concerts, exhibitions and beaches – what’s on this summer in Paris

Paris: Motorbike and scooter riders will soon have to pay to park

Paris: Motorbike and scooter riders will soon have to pay to park

‘Needed to let loose’: Partying youths defy Paris police for third night running

‘Needed to let loose’: Partying youths defy Paris police for third night running

International study: are digital open days really worth your time?
PARTNER CONTENT

International study: are digital open days really worth your time?

Top Paris theatre reopens as Covid occupy movement ends

Top Paris theatre reopens as Covid occupy movement ends

More news

IN PICTURES: Paris’ new robot-staffed pizza restaurant

IN PICTURES: Paris’ new robot-staffed pizza restaurant

ANALYSIS: Will France’s fourth wave of Covid really ‘ruin’ the summer holidays?
FOR MEMBERS

ANALYSIS: Will France’s fourth wave of Covid really ‘ruin’ the summer holidays?

French woman charged over Italian pedestrian’s death in Paris e-scooter accident

French woman charged over Italian pedestrian’s death in Paris e-scooter accident

Concerts, exhibitions and beaches – what’s on this summer in Paris

Concerts, exhibitions and beaches – what’s on this summer in Paris

Paris: Motorbike and scooter riders will soon have to pay to park

‘Needed to let loose’: Partying youths defy Paris police for third night running

PARTNER CONTENT

International study: are digital open days really worth your time?

Top Paris theatre reopens as Covid occupy movement ends