Paris faces legal claim over lead pollution from Notre-Dame fire

AFP
[email protected]
@thelocalfrance
Notre DameParispollution

Share this article

share-2-email share-2-twitter share-2-facebook share-2-linkedin
Paris faces legal claim over lead pollution from Notre-Dame fire
A complaint has been lodged over lead pollution in Paris from the devastating fire at Notre Dame cathedral Photo: Fabien Barrau | AFP
AFP
[email protected]
@thelocalfrance

Paris authorities have been accused of failing to safeguard the health of people living near Notre-Dame cathedral due to lead pollution from a devastating fire two years ago.

Local families along with the Paris branch of the CGT trade union and the anti-pollution association Henri Pezerat, have filed the legal complaint alleging city and public health authorities endangered lives.

“Despite the scale of the fire and knowledge about the risk of pollution and contamination… no precaution in particular was taken by the authorities involved for more than three months after the fire,” according to a copy of the complaint seen by AFP.

It says 400 tonnes of lead from the roof of the Gothic masterpiece melted or were dispersed as microparticles over the French capital during the blaze on April 15, 2019.

“Children (in crèches and schools), neighbours and workers have clearly been exposed to the risk of lead” pollution, the complaint adds. “These facts amount to the crime of endangering the lives of others.”

The square in front of the cathedral was closed again to the public in May this year after tests revealed high concentrations of toxic lead particles.

Several months after the fire, city authorities ordered a deep-clean of schools in the area, while children and pregnant women were urged to have blood tests.

The complaint says the city withheld information from school directors and failed to act promptly. It also targets the police department, the culture ministry and regional health authorities.

The efforts of firefighters ensured the great medieval edifice survived the fire despite the collapse of the spire and much of the roof being destroyed.

But the lead risks delayed work on clearing debris and launching the restoration effort for the landmark, which President Emmanuel Macron wants open for visitors in time for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Investigators have yet to determine the cause of the blaze, but they have said an accident, possibly caused by a short circuit or discarded cigarette butt, remains the most likely explanation.

Share this article

share-2-email share-2-twitter share-2-facebook share-2-linkedin

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Paris’ Catholic diocese launches €6 million Notre-Dame fundraiser

Paris’ Catholic diocese launches €6 million Notre-Dame fundraiser

‘Needed to let loose’: Partying youths defy Paris police for third night running

‘Needed to let loose’: Partying youths defy Paris police for third night running

International study: are digital open days really worth your time?
PARTNER CONTENT

International study: are digital open days really worth your time?

Top Paris theatre reopens as Covid occupy movement ends

Top Paris theatre reopens as Covid occupy movement ends

Why are French police demonstrating in Paris?

Paris’ Notre-Dame square closed due to health fears over lead levels

‘No more noise headaches or pollution’ – Parisians welcome plan to pedestrianise city centre

Central Paris could be almost car free by 2022