French phrase of the day: Diagonale du vide

<p><strong>Why do I need to know <em>diagonale du vide</em> ?</strong></p><p>Because it can help you to understand a part of France that often gets forgotten.</p><p><strong>What does it mean?</strong></p><p><em>Diagonale du vide</em> means “empty diagonal”, and refers to a stretch of the country running from the south-west to the north-east, where population density is generally much lower than it is elsewhere.</p><p>The phenomenon is visible in this 2018 population density map from national statistics agency Insee.</p><p><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-645686" src="/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/density.jpg" alt="" width="646" height="520" /></p><p><em>Population density at communal level. Source: <a href="https://statistiques-locales.insee.fr/#c=indicator&i=pop_depuis_1876.dens&s=2018&view=map1">Insee</a>.</em></p><p>The area takes in many rural departments such as Creuse, in Nouvelle-Aquitaine, which gives its name to a similar expression – “au fin fond de la Creuse” (in deepest Creuse) – also used to conjure up a sense of remoteness.</p><p>As well as low population density, the <em>diagonale du vide</em> is generally categorised by an ageing population, fewer job opportunities, and a lack of public services.</p><p>https://twitter.com/stdebove/status/1242904534718074880</p><p> </p><p>During the pandemic, many people have pointed out that Covid-19 rates are much lower in this part of France.</p><p>Although the term is widely used to refer to the extremely rural areas in central France, today many geographers find it to be overly pejorative, and so prefer the term <em>diagonale des faibles densités</em> (low-density diagonal).</p><p><strong>Use it like this</strong></p><p><em>Dans la diagonale du vide, tout le monde doit avoir une voiture</em> – In the empty diagonal, everybody needs a car.</p><p><em>Le virus circule beaucoup moins dans la diagonale du vide</em> – The virus is circulating much less in rural France.</p><p><em>Elle ne peut pas dormir s’il y a beaucoup de bruit, elle a grandi dans la diagonale du vide</em> – She can’t sleep if there’s a lot of noise, she grew up in a very isolated area.</p>
