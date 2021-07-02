Striking workers block Paris airport terminal, flights delayed

The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalfrance
life in parisStrikesTravel

Share this article

share-2-email share-2-twitter share-2-facebook share-2-linkedin
Striking workers block Paris airport terminal, flights delayed
Striking airport workers outside Charles-de-Gaulle airport in Paris. Photo: Geoffroy van der Hasselt | AFP
The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalfrance

Striking airport workers have blocked part Paris’s Charles de Gaulle airport, with some flights already delayed by at least one hour.

Last month, trade unions representing workers at the Aéroports de Paris (ADP) – the city’s Charles-de-Gaulle-Roissy and Orly airports – called for a strike between July 1st and July 5th in an ongoing dispute between French airport workers and bosses over contract renegotiations.

A second wave of protests are expected next week, after a strike notice was filed for July 9th.

Tensions mounted on Friday morning as some 400 protesters staged a raucous demonstration at CDG’s terminal 2E, which mostly deals with flights outside the Schengen zone, as police officers looked on.

At Orly airport, meanwhile, some 250 people demonstrated “outside”, while a small group was inside.

The dispute is over a long-term plan by ADP to bring in new work contracts for employees at the airports, which unions say will lower pay, job losses and a reduction in rights and bonuses for employees.

The strike is being jointly called by the CGT, CFE-CGE, Unsa, CFDT and FO unions, who said in a joint press release that the proposals will “definitively remove more than a month’s salary from all employees and force them to accept geographical mobility that will generate additional commuting time”.

Unions say that staff face dismissal if they do not sign the new contracts.

ADP said on Wednesday that it expected ‘slight delays for some flights but no cancellations’ to services – but it urged travellers to follow its social media operations for real-time updates.

On Thursday, the first day of action, 30 percent of flights were delayed between 15 minutes and half-an-hour.

ADP’s CEO Augustin de Romanet had said on Tuesday that ‘everything would be done to ensure no flight is cancelled’. 

ADP reported a loss of €1.17 billion in 2020. 

Stressing that discussions are continuing over the proposed new contracts, the CEO called for “an effort of solidarity, with a red line: no forced layoffs.”

Share this article

share-2-email share-2-twitter share-2-facebook share-2-linkedin

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Does it matter if your French Covid vaccination certificate is in your maiden name?
FOR MEMBERS

Does it matter if your French Covid vaccination certificate is in your maiden name?

Airbnb clamps down on unregistered Paris rentals as €8 million fine imposed by courts

Airbnb clamps down on unregistered Paris rentals as €8 million fine imposed by courts

‘It will be a difficult summer’: Six weeks after reopening, Paris shopkeepers face delayed sales and a lack of tourists

‘It will be a difficult summer’: Six weeks after reopening, Paris shopkeepers face delayed sales and a lack of tourists

Paris mayor bans crack addicts from park after protests from local families

Paris mayor bans crack addicts from park after protests from local families

Paris considers ban on electric scooters after pedestrian’s death

FOR MEMBERS

Can American visitors use vaccine passports for travel or leisure in France?

Buskers to return to Paris Metro after more than a year

FOR MEMBERS

EXPLAINED: What people vaccinated in France need to do to get the EU Covid travel certificate