Word of the day: Enième

<p><strong>Why do I need to know énième?</strong></p><p>Because it’s useful when you want to say that something has happened a lot, without getting into specifics.</p><p><strong>What does it mean?</strong></p><p>Just as you can have <em>deuxième, troisième</em>, or <em>quatrième</em> (second, third or fourth), the word <em>énième</em> can replace any of these. It operates in the same way as “nth” does in English, standing in for a number in a series, even if the French term is rather more melodic.</p><p>Just like in English, the term can be used in a scientific context to denote an unspecified number in a series, or in general usage.</p><p>It’s more versatile in French, though, because it can also be used to emphasise repetition, in much the same way as the English word “umpteenth”. For example, Libération recently described "<a href="https://www.liberation.fr/idees-et-debats/tribunes/une-enieme-reforme-du-bac-aussi-problematique-que-les-precedentes-20210630_OJHJEGZXDNDJJPDAUD7OUTBT6I/">une énième réforme du bac</a>" (an umpteenth reform to the end-of-school baccalaureate exam). In this case, it has negative connotations, since it suggests the government keeps trying, and failing, to find the right formula.</p><p>It is sometimes spelled <em>nième</em>, but always pronounced <em>énième</em>.</p><p><strong>Use it like this</strong></p><p><em>Il s’est fait virer pour la énième fois</em> – He was fired for the umpteenth time</p><p><em>C’est une énième changement de plan</em> – It’s an umpteenth change of plan</p>
Member comments