Reader question: Do I still have to self-isolate even if I am fully vaccinated?

<p>If you have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid, or you are alerted to being a contact case by the Covid-tracker app, then you should self-isolate and get a test.</p><p>If you yourself test positive you should self-isolate for 10 days after the test. </p><p>If you develop symptoms you should isolate for 10 days after you first began to show symptoms and if you have a persistent fever you should stay self-isolated until at least 48 hours after the fever abates.</p><p>If you have been in contact with someone who has tested positive you should take a Covid test.</p><p>If the test is negative you should isolate for seven days and then take another test - if that too is negative then you're free to leave your isolation. If it is positive, follow the steps above. You can find a full explanation of self-isolation rules <a href="https://www.ameli.fr/seine-saint-denis/assure/covid-19/isolement-principes-et-regles-respecter/isolement-principes-generaux" target="_blank" rel="noopener">here</a>.</p><p>Employees who are required to self-isolate and whose job cannot be done from home are entitled to an <em>arrêt de travail</em> that ensures they will continue to be paid while they are isolating - you can download this from <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20210506/ameli-how-to-create-your-online-french-social-security-account/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">your Ameli account</a>.</p><p><strong>But what about people who have had both doses of the vaccine?</strong></p><p>The <a href="https://www.ameli.fr/seine-saint-denis/assure/covid-19/comprendre-la-covid-19-se-proteger/en-cas-de-contact-avec-une-personne-malade-de-la-covid-19" target="_blank" rel="noopener">health ministry says</a>: "Even for those fully vaccinated, it is recommended they continue to apply barrier gestures, wear a mask and self-isolate if necessary."</p><p>So in short, the same rules apply for self-isolation of contact cases, even if you have had both doses.</p><p>The ministry added: "As far as we know, the vaccines currently available or under development reduce the severity of symptoms and seem to reduce transmission of the virus."</p><p>However it seems that even vaccinated people can spread the virus, hence the caution around self-isolation.</p><p>Being fully vaccinated does give you other benefits though, apart from the fairly big advantage of a much lower risk of getting seriously ill or dying from the virus, you can also enter a range of venues like sports stadiums, nightclubs and festivals using <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20210420/france-moves-towards-health-pass-with-vaccination-and-test-certificates-on-covid-tracking-app/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">the French health passport</a>.</p><p>Fully vaccinated travellers can also travel freely within the EU, from July 1st, using <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20210629/travel-how-does-the-new-eu-covid-certificate-work-and-how-do-i-get-one/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">the EU health passport</a>.</p>
Member comments