Is France about to start charging for certain types of Covid test?

<p>Patrick Berche, a doctor and member of the Académie de médecine <a href="https://www.leparisien.fr/societe/sante/covid-19-faut-il-cesser-de-rembourser-les-tests-de-confort-pour-inciter-a-se-faire-vacciner-28-06-2021-QGI7OQB6NBERFH4PZ5KBMFKI3Q.php" target="_blank" rel="noopener">has proposed</a> starting to charge for Covid tests done for "personal convenience" - if the patient is not vaccinated.</p><p>At present all tests are free - <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20210517/france-to-offer-free-pcr-tests-to-tourists-and-visitors-this-summer/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">even for tourists</a> - and test results can be presented instead of a vaccination certificate at events which require a health passport to enter - such as concerts - or for travel.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20210420/france-moves-towards-health-pass-with-vaccination-and-test-certificates-on-covid-tracking-app/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">How France's health passport works</a></strong></p><p>Berche's idea is to exert a gentle pressure on more people to get vaccinated.</p><p>Tests performed for contact tracing reasons or if a person has symptoms, will remain free.</p><p>At this stage it is only an idea, but French government spokesman Gabriel Attal did not rule it out, saying only: "It is a question that will arise around the start of the school year," in an interview with France Info on Monday morning.</p><p>"It's a great idea," Benjamin Davido, an infectious disease specialist, <a href="https://www.leparisien.fr/societe/sante/covid-19-faut-il-cesser-de-rembourser-les-tests-de-confort-pour-inciter-a-se-faire-vacciner-28-06-2021-QGI7OQB6NBERFH4PZ5KBMFKI3Q.php" target="_blank" rel="noopener">told Le Parisien</a>.</p><p>"Some will say that it is an unconfessed form of vaccination obligation, but I do not agree: nothing obliges to visit a relative abroad or to go to a concert. The goal is mainly to eliminate the few people who do routine tests or for their own convenience."</p><p>France is one of the few countries that does not charge for travel tests.</p><p>It has also extended free testing to tourists over the summer, mainly to keep Covid numbers down, but something that is welcome for travellers who need a test to return to their home country.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20210422/how-can-tourists-and-visitors-in-france-get-a-covid-test/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">How visitors can get a Covid test in France</a></strong></p><p>Throughout the earlier stages of the pandemic, people in France were encouraged to take a test before visiting elderly relatives or travelling to another part of the country, but now authorities are keen to direct people towards vaccination.</p><p>The rate of first injections for the vaccine <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20210628/analysis-are-anti-vaxxers-the-reason-that-frances-vaccine-numbers-tailed-off/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">has slowed in recent weeks</a>, worrying for authorities as cases of the Delta variant of Covid are on the rise. </p>
