Exit polls: Le Pen’s far-right fails to win any areas in French regional elections

In a second round of voting in the regional elections that was again marked by record voter abstention, Le Pen failed to win a single region while the centrist ruling party of President Emmanuel Macron suffered another poll drubbing, according to detailed estimates released after voting closed at 8pm.

Macron’s ruling party could not break into double figures nationwide while Le Pen’s Rassemblement National (RN) could not realise its main ambition of winning the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur (PACA) region that includes Marseille

and Nice, according to the estimates by polling organisations broadcast by French television.

Pre-election polling showed Le Pen poised to take control in several areas, but a first round of voting on June 20th – also marked with a record low turnout of 33 percent – saw her party finish ahead in just one region – PACA.

Several other candidates in the area withdrew ahead of the second round of voting on Sunday – the so-called Front républicain – leaving a two-horse race between the far-right candidate and a candidate of the centre right.

Macron’s party – fighting its first regional elections since its formation in 2016 – also did poorly in the first round and didn’t make it through to the second round in many areas, leaving the majority of votes to candidates of the centre-left and centre-right parties.

The regional voting had been closely watched as it is the last time the French go to the polls before choosing a new president in 2022.

The below map from Le Parisien shows the results detailed from the exit polls, with pink representing centre-left candidates or alliances and blue showing centre-right successes.

Although analysts have warned of extrapolating too much from these local results to next year’s presidential elections, there was cross-party concern over the turnout for last week’s polls, shunned by 66.72 percent of voters, a record in modern France.

The second round was set to mark barely any improvement, with over 66 percent of the electorate not casting their votes, according to the estimate by Ifop Fiducial.

“I don’t really know what the point is,” said Helene Debotte, 31, who said she would not vote in these polls but would in the presidential elections.

“There, it’s clear what is at stake.”

Polls have shown most French do not know who leads their regions and what the entities do.

One of the most closely watched races on Sunday was whether the RN candidate Thierry Mariani could defeat his right-wing rival Renaud Muselier in the PACA region.

But the estimates showed that Muselier was on course to defeat Mariani by a margin of some 10 percent.

Critics have accused Mariani of being an admirer of authoritarians such as Russian President Vladimir Putin and Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad. Prime Minister Jean Castex warned last week that a Mariani victory would be “very serious” for the country.

The RN also came up short in the Île-de-France region that includes Paris. Its 25-year-old rising star Jordan Bardella failed to trouble right-wing incumbent Valerie Pecresse who is favourite to hold off a coalition of the left and greens.

Right-wing heavyweight Xavier Bertrand meanwhile was set to hold onto the northeastern Hauts-de-France, estimates said, cementing his credibility as a 2022 presidential challenger from the traditional right.

The estimates made unpalatable reading for Macron and his LREM, confirming the party’s failure to put down local and regional roots despite controlling the presidency and lower house of parliament.

The Ifop estimate forecast the LREM would garner just seven percent nationwide in the vote.

The LREM’s chief Stanislas Guerini admitted the elections marked a “disappointment for the presidential majority”.

Despite sending several ministers to campaign and Macron himself embarking on a nationwide tour — that saw him at one point slapped by member of the public — in some regions the party failed to muster the required 10 percent to make round two.

The LREM has no chance of winning control of a single region and is currently just number five among political parties in France.

The Socialists were on course to retain several regions, partly due to second-round pacts with the far-left France Unbowed (LFI) party and Green Europe Ecology-The Greens (EELV).