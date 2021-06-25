EXPLAINED: How the new EU-wide Covid vaccination passport works in France

<p>It was announced on Friday that travel vaccination certificates are now available - but what is the EU Covid certificate and how different is it from the French <em>pass sanitaire</em>?</p><p>https://twitter.com/ViteMaDose_off/status/1408318071727603712</p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">First of all, obviously you need to have been vaccinated.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Anyone who has completed their vaccination course in France should have an <em>attestation de vaccination</em> (vaccination certificate) with a QR code on it. People more recently vaccinated were given these at their appointment, others can download them via the Ameli site.</span></p><p><strong>READ ALSO <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20210506/ameli-how-to-create-your-online-french-social-security-account/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">How to create an Ameli account</a></strong></p><p>If you don't have one of these certificates, <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20210601/what-to-do-if-you-dont-have-a-french-vaccination-certificate-with-a-qr-code/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">here is what to do</a>.</p><p>Once you have the certificate, you can then either print it out or scan it into the French TousAntiCovid app and this creates the <em>pass sanitaire</em> which since June 9th has been <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20210420/france-moves-towards-health-pass-with-vaccination-and-test-certificates-on-covid-tracking-app/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">needed to access large events</a> such as concerts and festivals in France.</p><p><strong>So what about travel?</strong></p><p>From Friday, June 25th, a new certificate is available and it's this one that you need if you want to travel. </p><p>If you are vaccinated after June 25th your certificate will be EU-compliant, if you got yours earlier then you need to update it to ensure it can be scanned at the border.</p><p>For those who have an Ameli account this is pretty easy - head to <a href="https://attestation-vaccin.ameli.fr/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">attestation-vaccin.ameli.fr</a> and log in with details from your Ameli account.</p><p>This should display a certificate entitled EU Digital Covid certificate, with your name and DOB and a QR code which you can download.</p><p>If you don't have a smartphone, you can print out the certificate to show at the border.</p><p>If you do have a smartphone, open up the TousAntiCovid app and go to the My Wallet section and scan in the code.</p><p>If should then appear with any other certificates - vaccine certificates or test results - that you have uploaded. The one for travel has the little EU emoji next to it.</p><p><img class="alignnone size-post-thumbnail wp-image-644590" src="https://www.thelocal.fr/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Screenshot_20210625-140043_AntiCovid-2-385x431.jpg" alt="" width="385" height="431" /> </p><p> </p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Local has asked what the advice is for people who do not have an Ameli account. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">A free telephone hotline is available between 9am and 8pm daily for anyone who has trouble downloading or using the health passport. The number is: 0 800 08 71 48</span></p><p><strong>When can I use this?</strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Officially the EU’s Covid-19 certificate, as it’s properly known, launches across the bloc on July 1st. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">From that date, people who can show they are fully vaccinated (ie two weeks after their second dose or four weeks after the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine) can travel anywhere within the EU or Schengen zone without needing to follow certain health measures, such as quarantining or testing.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Slightly confusingly, some nations already accept it. On Thursday, June 24th, </span><a href="https://www.thelocal.no/20210624/norway-opens-up-to-travellers-with-the-eu-covid-19-vaccine-passport/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Norway eased regulations to allow visitors from 12 EU countries</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> to travel using the EU Covid certificate. For the rest, it will be available from July 1st.</span></p><p><strong>Do I have to?</strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">It is important to note that it is not a requirement for travel within the Bloc. But those who do not carry it will have to abide by any local Covid-19 laws in place for countries that they visit, including quarantine periods. They may also need to take tests to enter certain countries.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The certificate is intended to make such requirements unnecessary for holders.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The EU pass will be valid in: Germany, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Croatia, Denmark, Spain, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Netherlands , Poland, Portugal, Czech Republic, Romania, United Kingdom, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, as well as Switzerland, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway.</span></p><p>At present only vaccination certificates can be uploaded, but <a href="https://www.francetvinfo.fr/sante/maladie/coronavirus/pass-sanitaire/pass-sanitaire-europeen-vous-pouvez-desormais-telecharger-le-document-qui-doit-faciliter-vos-voyages-a-l-etranger-cet-ete_4677943.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">it is intended that by July this is extended</a> to also create EU-compliant codes for negative Covid tests and certificates of recent recovery.</p><p><strong>What if I was vaccinated outside France?</strong></p><p>The French app at present only accepts French certificates but for travel purposes a vaccination certificate from any EU or Schengen zone nation will be accepted at the border.</p><p>The situation for people vaccinated in non EU countries is, <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20210604/how-can-travellers-to-france-from-non-eu-countries-prove-they-are-vaccinated/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">at present, less clear</a>.</p>
