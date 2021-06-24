France extends post-Brexit residency deadline

All Brits who were living in France before December 30th 2020 need to apply for a residency permit known as a carte de séjour – and the official deadline to do so was Wednesday, June 30th.

However with an estimated 25,000 Brits still to apply and many thousands more still waiting for their application to be processed, pressure has been growing on French authorities to extend the deadline.

On Thursday the Interior Ministry confirmed to The Local that the deadline has been extended for three months – until September 30th, 2021.

A spokesman said: “I can confirm that the deadline for applications for Withdrawal Agreement cartes de séjour has been extended until September 30th, 2021.

“This extension concerns the whole of France.

“During the extension period, applications for residency can continue to be submitted on the online portal.”

The confirmation comes after the Côtes d’Armor département of Brittany announced on its website that the deadline had been pushed back.

The website adds: “Due to the very high demand and new health restrictions, we ask you to be patient as your application is processed.”

READ ALSO What happens to Brits in France who miss the residency deadline?

The postponement gives a little breathing room, but Brits living in France still need to get their residency applications in without delay.

This applies to all British nationals who were living in France pre 2021 – even those who have been living here a long time, are married or pacséd with a French or other EU national or who already had a European carte de séjour.

It also applies to non-European family members of British people who are here on spouse or family-member visas.

You can find out more about who needs to apply, and how to go about it HERE.

And if you are struggling with the paperwork, head to our Dealing with Brexit section, or find a list HERE of organisations who will offer help with the process, free of charge.