Everything you need to know about travel between France and the USA or Canada

When France introduced its traffic light travel list at the start of June, both the USA and Canada were on the orange list, which severely limited travel for non-vaccinated passengers.

However both countries have now been moved to the green list, which means that all passengers – vaccinated or not – can again travel to France for any reason, including tourism, family visits and visits to second homes, for the first time since March 2020.

Travel to France

Vaccinated – if you are fully vaccinated you can travel to France for any reason and do not need to quarantine or take a Covid test before travel. You will, however, need to fill in a declaration stating that you do not have Covid symptoms and have not been in contact with a Covid case in the 14 days before travel. You can find the declaration HERE.

In the context of travel, ‘fully vaccinated’ has a very specific meaning. Travellers must:

Have received a vaccine that is approved by the European Medicines Agency – Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson (known as Janssen in France)

Be at least two weeks after the second injection for double-dose vaccines, or two weeks after a single dose for those people who had previously had Covid-19

Be at least four weeks after the injection for people who had the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine

You will need to show proof of vaccination at check-in and at the border, a certificate issued by a medical authorities that includes your full details as well as the type of vaccine you had and the vaccine batch number. This can be in either paper or electronic format.

Unvaccinated – you can travel to France for any reason and do not have to quarantine on arrival. You will, however, need a negative Covid test before you can board transport. This can be either a PCR or an antigen test, taken within the previous 72 hours. Children under 11 are exempt from the testing requirement.

You will also have to fill in a declaration stating that you do not have Covid symptoms and have not been in contact with a Covid case in the 14 days before travel. You can find the declaration HERE.

Masks – Masks are required during the flight and in all indoor public spaces in France, including on public transport. Some airlines have specific requirements on the type of mask that must be worn, so check with your airline before travel.

Masks are also required in certain outdoor spaces in France and failure to wear one correctly – so that it covers your mouth and nose – can result in a €135 fine.

Rules in France – France is opening up and many health restrictions have been dropped as case numbers fall. There are still plenty of rules in place, however, while entry to certain spaces will require a health passport. Find a full breakdown of the rules HERE.

From France to the USA

The US State Department has removed France from its ‘level 4’ list of countries and travel to France is now simply advised against, due to a combination of Covid numbers and the risk of terror attacks and demonstrations (advice that has been in place for several years now).

All passengers entering the USA from France need to provide a negative Covid test – PCR or antigen – taken within the previous 72 hours. Passengers under two are exempt from the testing requirement, but vaccinated travellers are not. If you have recovered from Covid in the 90 days preceding travel, you can provide a medical certificate instead of a Covid test. Find full details HERE.

Covid tests in France are free, even to tourists, and are available via testing labs for PCR tests or pharmacies for antigen tests. Popular holiday destinations will again be providing pop-up testing centres this summer.

From France to Canada

Canada still has strict entry restrictions in place, but from July 5th these will be relaxed for fully vaccinated travellers.

From July 5th, fully vaccinated travellers can enter Canada for any reason and will not have to quarantine. They will, however, still need a negative Covid test before travel and to undergo on-arrival testing and complete an online form in advance of travel.

Until July 5th, and afterwards for unvaccinated travellers, only certain groups can enter Canada from France. These include Canadian citizens, permanent residents of Canada and those travelling for vital reasons – find the full rules HERE.