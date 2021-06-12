British organisations in France launch post-Brexit residency card surveys

Brexit

British organisations in France launch post-Brexit residency card surveys
People collecting their titres de séjours in Paris. Photo: THOMAS COEX/ AFP
With the deadline for Britons living in France to apply for post-Brexit residency residency cards looming, the Embassy and an organisation representing British citizens here have teamed up to launch two short surveys.

The British Embassy and RIFT CR (Remain in France Together – Citizens Rights) have joined forces to launch the twin studies, one for those who have applied for the new compulsory registration, and another for those who are still to do so.

All UK nationals living in France must apply for the new post-Brexit residency permit by June 30th, 2021, to secure their rights under the Withdrawal Agreement. Previous EU residency cards will no longer be valid from October 1st, 2021 – meaning Britons in France who hold them must still apply for the new card, if they have not done so already.

So far, 135,000 Britons in France have applied for the new post-Brexit residency cards, according to a post on the Embassy’s Facebook page.

One survey is for Britons in France who have applied for their card, but have not yet heard from the préfecture.

The other is for Britons in France who have not yet applied for the residency permit – even though the deadline for applications is June 30th.

For more information about the latest surveys, click HERE.

