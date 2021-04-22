French word of the day: J'assume

Advertisement

Why do I need to know j'assume?

Because it's a sneaky 'false friend' - the verb assumer looks and sounds like the English 'assume', but it means something quite different.

What does it mean?

Assumer is a French verb that has nothing to do with 'assuming something'. It's what we call a false friend: it is very similar to an English term, which means it is easy to get them mixed up.

But translating 'I assume' as j'assume doesn't really work.

Assumer means 'admit' or 'accept' something.

The exact English translation will vary depending on the context. Assumer can be about admitting responsibility for something, or accepting a situation as it is, like 'coming to terms with' it or alternatively taking pride in or 'owning' something that might be difficult or controversial.

If you want to say you assume something in French, use présumer, (to presume), supposer (to suppose) or imaginer (to imagine or to guess). All these are, like assumer, ER-verbs, which are among the easiest verbs to conjugate.

Use it like this

Je suis gay et je l'assume - I'm gay and I'm proud

Macron: J'assume totalement la réforme des retraits - Macron: I take total responsibility for the pension reform

J'assume complètement le confinement. - I have come completely to terms with the lockdown.

You can of course use the verb for other people

Elle assume pleinement ses origines bourgeouises. - She fully accepts her bourgeois origins.

Assume tes responsabilités, s'il te plaît. - Take responsibility, please.

Synonyms

Endosser - take responsibility for something (put something on one's back, figuratively)

Prendre la charge - take charge

Prendre à son compte - admit responsibility

Accepter sa responsabilité - admit responsibility