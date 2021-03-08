Police probe opened after poster campaign against ‘Islamophobic’ lecturers at French university

AFP
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance

8 March 2021
13:35 CET

Updated
8 March 2021
13:27 CET
educationislamracismuniversity

Share this article

Illustration photo: Justin Tallis/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
The French government condemned on Monday a student protest campaign targeting two university professors accused of Islamophobia, saying it could put the lecturers in danger.

Student groups plastered posters last week on the walls of a leading political science faculty in Grenoble that likened the professors to “fascists” and named them both in a campaign backed by the UNEF student union.

Junior interior minister Marlene Schiappa said the posters and social media comments recalled the online harassment of French schoolteacher Samuel Paty last October, who was beheaded in public after being denounced online for offending Muslims.

“These are really odious acts after what happened with the decapitation of Samuel Paty who was smeared in the same way on social networks,” she said on the BFM news channel. “We can’t put up with this type of thing.”

“When something is viewed as racist or discriminatory, there’s a hierarchy where you can report these types of issues, which will speak to the professor and take action if anything is proven,” Schiappa said.

Sciences Po university, which runs the Institute of Political Studies (IEP) in Grenoble in eastern France, also condemned the campaign on Monday and has filed a criminal complaint.

An investigation has been opened into slander and property damage after the posters saying “Fascists in our lecture halls. Islamophobia kills” were found on the walls of the faculty.

One of the professors is in charge of a course called “Islam and Muslims in contemporary France” while the other is a lecturer in German who has taught at the faculty for 25 years.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.

More news

The top European cities for following your dreams to be an entrepreneur

OPINION: Want to start a quarrel in France? Mention Islam

French parliament to vote on anti-extremism bill

Macron announces plan to make France’s elite ENA college more diverse

International schooling: why joy is the key to learning

VIDEO: My Parisian life: working in ‘the heart of the luxury industry’

France considers extending school holidays to counter Covid spread

France’s police threatened with lawsuit by human rights groups over ‘racist’ identity checks