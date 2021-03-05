How to get a Covid vaccine at the pharmacy in France

When?

The pharmacy rollout will begin from Monday, March 15th, Prime Minister Jean Castex announced on Thursday evening, however the platform to book an appointment is expected to be open from Monday, March 8th.

Who?

Vaccines at the pharmacy are not open to everyone at this stage, as France is still prioritising certain groups.

From March 15th, people aged between 50 and 74 who have an underlying health condition such as diabetes or hypertension, or a BMI or 30 or above, can be vaccinated at the pharmacy. You can find the full list of eligible conditions HERE.

People who have a history of severe allergic reactions, pregnant women and people with blood disorders cannot receive their vaccine at a pharmacy and will have to go to a doctor.

The same group can also access the vaccine via their GP, while over 75s or those aged under 50 with very severe medical conditions, such as cancer or transplant patients can access it at vaccine centres or workplace doctors. Pharmacies will be offering only the AstraZeneca vaccine meaning that over 75s – for whom the vaccine is not licensed in France – will have to continue to use vaccine centres which offer the Pfizer BioNTech or Moderna vaccines.

Healthcare workers, emergency workers and domestic and home helps who work with vulnerable groups can access the vaccine via their employer.

The health minister said vaccines would be opened up to the 50-74 group who do not have underlying illnesses by ‘mid April’.

How?

Pharmacy vaccines are by appointment only, you cannot just turn up.

The exact booking procedure has so far not been released, but Castex specified that people do not need a prescription in order to access the pharmacy vaccine.

French media report that an online appointment process will be in place by Monday, operated through the online prescription website Ordoclic.

A decree providing more detail on the process is expected to be published on Friday.

Appointment times

One of the major advantages of pharmacies, as well as their accessibility to the majority of the population, is their long opening hours and weekend opening.

The health minister on Thursday vowed the increase the level of vaccination at weekends, which frequently falls to just 10,000 injections across the whole country, as opposed to up to 200,000 on weekdays.

Most pharmacies are open on Saturday and some on Sundays too, although appointment times will depend on the number and availability of staff who are qualified to give vaccinations.

Philippe Bessett, head of the pharmacists union Fédération des Syndicats Pharmaceutiques de France said on Tuesday that 20,000 pharmacies would be ready to begin giving injections at a rate of 20 a day – potentially adding up to 2 million jabs a week even without weekend appointments.