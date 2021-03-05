Have your say: What have been the positives about living in France during a year of lockdowns, curfews and closures?

Living in France as a foreigner has been tough for many over the past year, especially given the travel restrictions that have prevented many from seeing their families.

But has there been any positives, any pleasant surprises, new discoveries of even welcome changes to your life in France over the last 12 months of lockdowns, masks, curfews and closures?

For some it was spending quality time with family, for others a chance to properly explore their local area in France. As locally-based food and drink producers expanded their delivery service many people got the chance to try new things, while others took up a new hobby or connected properly with their French neighbours.

Whatever it was that helped you through the last year in France, please share it in the form below.