Have your say: What have been the positives about living in France during a year of lockdowns, curfews and closures?

The Local
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance

5 March 2021
11:51 CET

Updated
5 March 2021
10:49 CET
coronavirushealth

Share this article

Did you gain Photo: Stephane du Sakatin/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
As we approach the one-year anniversary of France's first nationwide lockdown we know that this has been an incredibly tough year for many people, practically, financially and emotionally. But among the struggles, many people have learned new things and discovered positive aspects to their life in France.

Living in France as a foreigner has been tough for many over the past year, especially given the travel restrictions that have prevented many from seeing their families.

But has there been any positives, any pleasant surprises, new discoveries of even welcome changes to your life in France over the last 12 months of lockdowns, masks, curfews and closures?

For some it was spending quality time with family, for others a chance to properly explore their local area in France. As locally-based food and drink producers expanded their delivery service many people got the chance to try new things, while others took up a new hobby or connected properly with their French neighbours.

Whatever it was that helped you through the last year in France, please share it in the form below.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.

More news

EXPLAINED: What are the rules in the parts of France on weekend lockdown?

French Prime Minister extends weekend lockdown and promises more weekend vaccinations

Lockdowns and vaccine scepticism – how France and Italy are struggling to get Covid under control

QR code or health pass – how France plans to reopen its bars and restaurants

‘Second best year in a decade’ – France remains popular to foreign investors despite Covid

Is the Paris region set to avoid a weekend lockdown?

‘Difficult weeks ahead’: The parts of France that risk weekend lockdowns

Reader question: Can I choose which Covid vaccine I get in France?