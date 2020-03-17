The vocabulary you need to fill in French paperwork

Advertisement

The language of official paperwork can be dense, confusing and very different to everyday conversational French.

So here are some helpful phrases;

Attestation - certificate. This is very common and can apply to all sorts of different paperwork.

The most famous example in recent times was the form required to leave one's home during the Covid lockdowns (officially named the Attestation de déplacement dérogatoire - certificate of travel).

But all sorts of things are named attestation - from your insurance certificate to the attestation de domicile that you can request from your local mairie to prove your residence.

An attestation is also a handy admin shortcut - if you're stuck in a bureaucratic loop because you don't have the exact paperwork required, sometimes an attestation can be the 'magic key' to getting the task done.

Déclaration sur l'honneur - affidavit. If you don't have the required certificate to prove something, you can also provide a declaration on your honour.

While this sounds like a rather old fashioned concept, it is simply a letter where you declare something to be true, and then sign and date it. It's an officially recognised document in France though so if you are found to have lied there could be consequences - and not just for your honour.

What does it mean to declare something 'on your honour' in France?

Dossier - file. This is simply the collection of paperwork that you submit for most bureaucratic procedures. You will be provided with a list of documents needed (which almost always includes ID and proof of address), and you collect them together and send it off.

The collection becomes your dossier. Make sure you follow the instructions given precisely or you will hear the dreaded words votre dossier est incomplet (your dossier is incomplete) which means you won't be getting whatever you need soon.

Also pay careful attention to how the organisation wants you to submit the dossier. One friend of ours received a phone call to say that her dossier had arrived, but it had been sent by normal post and not registered post as requested, so she needed to resend it. True story.

Nom - name. This always refers to your surname/family name, your first name is your prénom. The standard format for French forms is for the surname to come first, then the prénoms.

Demeurant - residing. While some forms will simply ask for adresse others, particularly ones where you are making a declaration, might use the word demeurant. It means the same thing - you need to provide your address.

Né(e) le - date of birth. Again more usually seen on declarations, this means 'born on' so is asking you to fill in your date of birth. Date de naissance is the alternative to this.

Né(e) à - place of birth. In this case what is required is the town/commune where you were born, and it's best to fill it in exactly as it appears on your passport. Lieu de naissance is the alternative to this.

Je soussigné(e) - I, the undersigned. Whenever you sign an official document in France you will find next to the line for your signature le for the date and à - at, you fill in the place where you are signing the document. You don't need the full address, a town will do. A document is not considered properly signed without these things.

If you are signing something like a rental contract, you also need to write in the words lu et approuvé (read and approved) above your signature, and on each page with your initials.

Some more general things you will see commonly requested on French paperwork include;

RIB (relevé d'identité bancaire) - bank details. When you open a bank account in France you will be given a number of pieces of paper with your bank account details on (and can download more if you have online banking). You will need to supply one for many bureaucratic procedures, including setting up a direct debit.

Fiche de paie - payslip. Many things that require a proof of income will ask for your last three payslips, so make sure your company sends them out regularly and keep them handy.

Justificatif de domicile - proof of address. This can be either a rental contract or purchase documents or utility bills, but not a mobile phone bill or correspondence from your bank.

Quittance de loyer - rent receipts, or proof that you have paid your rent fully and on time (if you are a tenant). This can be required for some bureaucratic processes, and also if you are hunting for a new place to rent. Some landlords will send you a receipt each month - others don't bother but are obliged to send you the documents if you ask. It's standard for the last three months' worth to be requested.