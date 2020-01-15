LATEST: French ports blocked by strike action

<p>Strike action is currently affecting seven French ports as members of the CGT union are taking part in a 72 hour walk-out as part of the ongoing mass transportation strikes over planned reform of the pension system.</p><p>For full coverage of the dispute - which h been ongoing since December 5th - <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/tag/strike" target="_blank">click here</a>.</p><p>Until now the disruption has focused on trains and the Paris public transport system, with ports escaping relatively unscathed.</p><p>But now the hardline CGT union has called for a 72-hour walk-out starting from Tuesday, and for pickets on Friday, in 'Opération ports morts'.</p><p>The union does not represent all port employees, so some staff are still working and the disruption varies from place to place.</p><p>In total seven French ports are affected to varying degrees - Calais, Dunkirk, Le Havre, Rouen, Nantes-Saint-Nazaire, La Rochelle and Marseille.</p><p>The worst affected are Le Havre, La Rochelle and Marseille, where the ports are totally blocked.</p><p>Brittany Ferries has announced the cancellation of sailings between Portsmouth and Le Harve for Wednesday and Thursday.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1579088082_ferries.jpg" style="width: 646px; height: 353px;" /></p><p><i>Image: Brittany Ferries</i></p><p>In Marseille sailings between Marseille and Corsica have been cancelled until Friday by the Corsica Linea ferry company.</p><p>The port at La Rochelle is also blocked as is the port at Nantes-Saint Nazaire.</p><p>Dunkirk and Calais are less badly affected and although there is some disruption most ferries are sailing as normal.</p><p>The Eurotunnel is running normally.</p>