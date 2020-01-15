LATEST: French ports blocked by strike action

Strike action is currently affecting seven French ports as members of the CGT union are taking part in a 72 hour walk-out as part of the ongoing mass transportation strikes over planned reform of the pension system.

For full coverage of the dispute - which h been ongoing since December 5th - click here.

Until now the disruption has focused on trains and the Paris public transport system, with ports escaping relatively unscathed.

But now the hardline CGT union has called for a 72-hour walk-out starting from Tuesday, and for pickets on Friday, in 'Opération ports morts'.

The union does not represent all port employees, so some staff are still working and the disruption varies from place to place.

In total seven French ports are affected to varying degrees - Calais, Dunkirk, Le Havre, Rouen, Nantes-Saint-Nazaire, La Rochelle and Marseille.

The worst affected are Le Havre, La Rochelle and Marseille, where the ports are totally blocked.

Brittany Ferries has announced the cancellation of sailings between Portsmouth and Le Harve for Wednesday and Thursday.

Image: Brittany Ferries

In Marseille sailings between Marseille and Corsica have been cancelled until Friday by the Corsica Linea ferry company.

The port at La Rochelle is also blocked as is the port at Nantes-Saint Nazaire.

Dunkirk and Calais are less badly affected and although there is some disruption most ferries are sailing as normal.

The Eurotunnel is running normally.