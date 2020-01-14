Warning over coastal flooding and high winds in north and west France

<p>The northern French départements of Finistère and Morbihan are on orange alert for coastal flooding and heavy rain until 4pm on Tuesday.</p><p>The western département of Loire-Atlantique is on alert for extremely strong waves and possible coastal flooding.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1578990956_map-storm5.jpg" style="width: 646px; height: 396px;" /></p><p><i>Map: Méteo France</i></p><p>French weather forecaster Méteo France issued the alert, saying: "Storm Brendan is circulating in the north-west of Ireland, the associated disturbance will sweep across the French Atlantic coast at the end of the day and the following night."</p><p>Strong winds of up to 100km/h are forecast for Brittany and Pays-de-la-Loire and the whole of northern France will see strong winds and rain on Tuesday.</p>