Warning over coastal flooding and high winds in north and west France

14 January 2020
09:40 CET+01:00
Photo: AFP
14 January 2020
09:40 CET+01:00
Parts of northern and western France have been placed on alert for coastal flooding and high winds as Storm Brendan moves on from Ireland and the UK.

The northern French départements of Finistère and Morbihan are on orange alert for coastal flooding and heavy rain until 4pm on Tuesday.

The western département of Loire-Atlantique is on alert for extremely strong waves and possible coastal flooding.

Map: Méteo France

French weather forecaster Méteo France issued the alert, saying: "Storm Brendan is circulating in the north-west of Ireland, the associated disturbance will sweep across the French Atlantic coast at the end of the day and the following night."

Strong winds of up to 100km/h are forecast for Brittany and Pays-de-la-Loire and the whole of northern France will see strong winds and rain on Tuesday.

 

 
