French expression of the day: Poudre aux yeux

Why do I need to know poudre aux yeux?

Because if someone tries to throw it at you, you will want to duck.

What does it mean?

Poudre aux yeux is a modern, shorter version of the expression jeter de la poudre aux yeux. Dating back to the 12th century, this expression means “seeking to dazzle someone with an often illusory glow.”

It's a telling description that works for poudre aux yeux too, however a more common translation is simply (political) ‘spin’.

Poudre aux yeux is often used by French people about political gestures they deem flamboyant and unsubstantial.

Teacher’s union representative Francette Popineaux used it when talking to The Local about the government’s recent announcement that it was ready to withdraw the contested ‘pivot age’ from its pension reform plan (read more here).

“C’est de la poudre aux yeux,” Popineau said - 'It’s pure spin’.

Republican party representative Lydia Guirious used the expression about President Emmanuel Macron’s handwritten letter to all French people, published on Monday to conclude the grand débat national.

“C’est de la poudre aux yeux, mais les Français ne sont plus dupes,” she said. - ‘It’s all spin, but French people won’t be fooled’.

.@LydiaGuirous : « #LettreMacron : c'est de la poudre aux yeux mais les Français ne sont plus dupes. Il aura fallu plus de deux mois pour qu'Emmanuel Macron comprenne que les Français ont besoin d'être écoutés. C'est une lettre de rattrapage, celle de la dernière chance. » pic.twitter.com/8UPBr8WaFE — les Républicains (@lesRepublicains) January 14, 2019

The expression is not reserved for political use only, but the translation might slightly change - like in this France 5 feature about the hyped-up spice turmeric.

Le curcuma est l'aliment star pour les personnes en quête d'une alimentation saine. Pourtant, ses propriétés thérapeutiques font encore débat au sein de la communauté scientifique...

Tout de suite, "Curcuma, la poudre aux yeux ?" dans #ledocdudimanche ►https://t.co/kT3YmpeN6Z pic.twitter.com/0rFw7qxz6P — France 5 (@France5tv) May 19, 2019

"Turmeric tops the list of foods for people seeking a healthy diet. However its therapeutic benefits are still debated in the scientific community. In a bit, "Turmeric, is it bullshit?"'.