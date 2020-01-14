France's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

French expression of the day: Poudre aux yeux

The Local
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
14 January 2020
10:16 CET+01:00
word

Share this article

French expression of the day: Poudre aux yeux
The Local
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
14 January 2020
10:16 CET+01:00
Why would a French person say that someone threw magic dust in your eyes?

Why do I need to know poudre aux yeux?

Because if someone tries to throw it at you, you will want to duck.

What does it mean?

Poudre aux yeux is a modern, shorter version of the expression jeter de la poudre aux yeux. Dating back to the 12th century, this expression means “seeking to dazzle someone with an often illusory glow.”

It's a telling description that works for poudre aux yeux too, however a more common translation is simply (political) ‘spin’.

Poudre aux yeux is often used by French people about political gestures they deem flamboyant and unsubstantial.

Teacher’s union representative Francette Popineaux used it when talking to The Local about the government’s recent announcement that it was ready to withdraw the contested ‘pivot age’ from its pension reform plan (read more here). 

C’est de la poudre aux yeux,” Popineau said -  'It’s pure spin’.

Republican party representative Lydia Guirious used the expression about President Emmanuel Macron’s handwritten letter to all French people, published on Monday to conclude the grand débat national.

C’est de la poudre aux yeux, mais les Français ne sont plus dupes,” she said. - ‘It’s all spin, but French people won’t be fooled’.

 

The expression is not reserved for political use only, but the translation might slightly change - like in this France 5 feature about the hyped-up spice turmeric.

 

"Turmeric tops the list of foods for people seeking a healthy diet. However its therapeutic benefits are still debated in the scientific community. In a bit, "Turmeric, is it bullshit?"'.

word
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. These are the train services running in France until December 29th as strikes continue
  2. 12 unusual ways the French mark Christmas
  3. Nine French phrases that English really should have too
  4. Five surprising consequences of France's transport strikes
  5. The five most surprising things about French men (according to a happily-married Brit)

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

 

More news

Noticeboard

22/12
Best way to transfer money from the UK
19/12
App to help parents support their young child's development
14/12
Christmas Concert in Gers (Cello & Organ)
03/12
Apology to our French Allies
01/12
Home repairs and renovations
21/11
VW Golf SW 2.0
View all notices
Post a new notice