Paris to create 'pickpocket taskforce' after theft reports soar

<p>Pickpocketing has long been an issue in Paris, especially for people using the city's often packed Metro and bus services, but 2019 saw a big rise in offences.</p><p>In total 50,000 incidents were recorded by the police in 2019 - 31,000 of them on public transport.</p><p>Overall there was a 30 percent increase in offences, with a 40 percent increase recorded on buses, Metros and RER trains.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO </strong></p><ul><li><strong>'<a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190404/hold-on-to-your-handbags-pickpockets" target="_blank">They have all sorts of techniques' - How pickpocketing has surged on the Paris Metro</a></strong></li><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190418/revealed-where-in-france-outside-of-paris-is-bad-for-petty-crime" target="_blank">Readers reveal the worst places in France for pickpockets</a></strong></li><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20191203/paris-metro-strikes-five-ways-to-get-around-without-public-transport" target="_blank">Six ways to get around Paris without the Metro</a></strong></li></ul><p><strong></strong></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1578912097_000-par2942401.jpg" style="width: 646px; height: 429px;" /><i>Packed trains and platforms can be a thief's paradise. Photo: AFP</i></p><p>Paris public prosecutor Rémy Heitz has now announced the creation of a 'pickpocket taskforce' in an attempt to tackle the problem.</p><p>As well as the police, the taskforce will also involve city transport operator RATP, rail operator SNCF and Paris city hall officials.</p><div>"The principle is to bring together all the partners concerned: the police, RATP, SNCF and the City. Together, we will define actions that are targeted primarily at the problem of pickpocketing," he <a href="https://www.lefigaro.fr/actualite-france/mobilisation-contre-les-vols-a-la-tire-a-paris-20191225" target="_blank">told French newspaper Le Figaro</a>.</div><div>The aim, he added, is to "strengthen controls, a firmer criminal response and send a very strong message to those who commit this type of act and to those who are members of networks that may exploit minors."</div><div>Transport strikes that severely disrupted Paris public transport provided an unexpected bonus to pickpockets in December as the few trains that ran were extremely crowded.</div><div>But the problem of pickpocketing is one that has plagued Paris for decades.</div><div>A high profile court case earlier this year gave <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20191023/paris-metro-pickpocketing-gang-jailed-for-a-total-of-113-years" target="_blank">some insight into how the pickpocketing gangs work</a> - and the challenges that police face.</div><div>In October the gang was jailed for a total of 113 years for theft and human trafficking, many of the Romanian gang members had been forcing their children to go out and steal from Metro passengers.</div><div>Paris transport authority RATP has previously released lists of the stations which have the biggest problems with theft.</div><div>Gare du Nord station - which is the arrival point for the Eurostar and the RER link to both city airports - and the interchange station Châtelet-les-Halles had the highest number of reports.</div><div><p>Other stations to beware of are those frequently used by tourists, such as Opéra, Strasbourg Saint-Denis and Saint-Michel, which is right next to the Notre Dame cathedral. </p><p>Also on the list are the large stations in the northern, less wealthy part of Paris Gare de l'Est, Stalingrad and Barbès-Rochechouart.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20191023/12-simple-ways-to-avoid-pickpockets-and-thieves-in-paris" target="_blank">14 simple ways to avoid pickpockets and petty thieves in Paris</a></strong></p></div>