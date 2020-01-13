French word of the Day: Beurk

<p><strong>Why do I need to know beurk?</strong></p><p>Childish to be sure, and maybe more of a sound than strictly speaking a word, you will nevertheless hear this frequently in France.</p><p><strong>What does it mean?</strong></p><p>It means yuk or eurgh or eww - basically the response to give if you find something disgusting or gross or foul.</p><p>So if you're discussing your least favourite vegetable you could say <i>Beurk, la puanteur des choux de bruxelles</i> - Yuk, the stink of Brussels sprouts.</p><p>Or if, like the below Twitter user, you're not fond of ginger.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"><p dir="ltr" lang="nl">Le gingembre c'est beurk beurk beurk</p>— S Δ M S Δ M (@supersamsamm) <a href="https://twitter.com/supersamsamm/status/1216456490308993025?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 12, 2020</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><p>It doesn't need to apply only to food though, you can use it to describe people (if you're feeling particularly hurtful and insensitive that is). </p><p><i>Et donc il m'a invité à prendre un verre mais j'étais genre, beurk</i> - And so he asked me out for a drink, but I was like, eurgh.</p><p>As should hopefully be clear from the context, this is not exactly a polite phrase so we wouldn't advise using it to your host at dinner, for example.</p><p>If a simple <i>non merci</i> is not enough to decline an offer, you could say that <i>c'est pas mon truc</i> - it's not my thing - to explain that although you're sure their wheatgrass and kale smoothie is delicious you might stick with a cup of tea this time.</p><p>If you'd like to learn more French sounds such as <i>miam, paf</i> and <i>ron-ron</i>, <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20180307/how-to-say-ouch-in-french-and-ten-other-sounds">click here</a>.</p>