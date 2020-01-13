France's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

French word of the Day: Beurk

The Local
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
13 January 2020
12:03 CET+01:00
word

Share this article

French word of the Day: Beurk
The Local
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
13 January 2020
12:03 CET+01:00
If you need a response to the offer of a kale smoothie instead of a croissant, this could be the perfect answer.

Why do I need to know beurk?

Childish to be sure, and maybe more of a sound than strictly speaking a word, you will nevertheless hear this frequently in France.

What does it mean?

It means yuk or eurgh or eww - basically the response to give if you find something disgusting or gross or foul.

So if you're discussing your least favourite vegetable you could say Beurk, la puanteur des choux de bruxelles - Yuk, the stink of Brussels sprouts.

Or if, like the below Twitter user, you're not fond of ginger.

 

It doesn't need to apply only to food though, you can use it to describe people (if you're feeling particularly hurtful and insensitive that is). 

Et donc il m'a invité à prendre un verre mais j'étais genre, beurk - And so he asked me out for a drink, but I was like, eurgh.

As should hopefully be clear from the context, this is not exactly a polite phrase so we wouldn't advise using it to your host at dinner, for example.

If a simple non merci is not enough to decline an offer, you could say that c'est pas mon truc - it's not my thing - to explain that although you're sure their wheatgrass and kale smoothie is delicious you might stick with a cup of tea this time.

If you'd like to learn more French sounds such as miam, paf and ron-ron, click here.

word
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. These are the train services running in France until December 29th as strikes continue
  2. 12 unusual ways the French mark Christmas
  3. Nine French phrases that English really should have too
  4. Five surprising consequences of France's transport strikes
  5. The five most surprising things about French men (according to a happily-married Brit)

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

 

More news

Noticeboard

22/12
Best way to transfer money from the UK
19/12
App to help parents support their young child's development
14/12
Christmas Concert in Gers (Cello & Organ)
03/12
Apology to our French Allies
01/12
Home repairs and renovations
21/11
VW Golf SW 2.0
View all notices
Post a new notice