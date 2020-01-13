IN PICTURES: French 'Spiderman' climber stages his own one-man pension protest

<p>"People spend 40 years of their lives slaving away, often in a job they don't even like," Alain Robert told AFP before beginning his climb. "We want people to live decently."</p><p>Robert, known worldwide for scaling landmark towers without ropes - and usually without permission - began his ascent of the 187-metre Total building in the La Defense business district at around 10.30am.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1578923666_000-1no088.jpg" style="width: 646px; height: 403px;" /></p><p>Passers-by gaped as he mounted the lattice of metal-framed glass panes, taking 52 minutes to reach the top, where as usual police and security guards were waiting.</p><p>"It was quite cold, I couldn't feel the tips of my fingers so it was tricky," Robert said. "And also I'm not in the same shape as I was 20 years ago!"</p><p>"I'm 57, so technically not far from retirement. And climbing is the only way I make money," Robert said before being taken away.</p><p>"Will I have to keep climbing solo until I'm 64? Or even 67?"</p><p>Unions have been waging a crippling transport strike against the pension overhaul since December 5th, disrupting train services and making commutes miserable for millions, especially in the Paris region.</p><p><strong>For full coverage of the strikes, <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/tag/strike" target="_blank">click here</a>.</strong></p><p>The government wants to forge a single system from 42 separate schemes, doing away with many of the 'special regimes' that allow people to retire earlier than the legal retirement age of 62.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1578923683_000-1no083.jpg" style="width: 646px; height: 430px;" /></p><p>"They need to stop telling people to work more and accept less, because that's what this reform is about," Robert said, echoing claims from France's hard-line unions, which are demanding the government withdraw its plan.</p><p>It is not the first time Robert has climbed to promote a political message.</p><p>Last August, he unfurled a "peace banner" while racing up the 68 floors of the Cheung Kong Center in Hong Kong as the city was rocked by pro-democracy protests challenging Beijing's authority.</p><p>And in 2015, Robert scaled the Engie tower in La Defense to draw attention to calls for a more transparent banking system.</p>