France strikes: A crunch day for talks but more transport disruption set to hit on Tuesday

After a fairly significant concession from the French government over the weekend on its proposed pension reforms, unions have been having internal meetings on Monday and will be meeting labour minister Muriel Pénicaud on Tuesday.

But however well those meetings go, there will still be strike action on Tuesday as the dispute enters day 41.

Here's a look at what is happening.

🔵 CIRCULATION DES TRAINS le 14 janvier 🔵

📲 Retrouvez l'info en temps-réel la veille dès 17h sur l'#AssistantSNCF 👉 https://t.co/eiZMVDEquX pic.twitter.com/I4ZKj9uTBd — SNCF (@SNCF) January 13, 2020

On the railways there will be - for the first time since December 4th - a 'quasi normal' service on trains running on the budget Ouigo routes.

On the high speed TGV routes eight out of 10 of the normal services will be running.

Half the normal Intercité routes will run and three quarters of the local TER services. The suburban Transilien trains, meanwhile, will run seven out of 10 of their normal services.

In recent days both rail services and public transport in Paris have improved. French workers are not paid during strikes and as the dispute drags on many can no longer sustain the financial hit of more than a month without pay.

The same general pattern will be seen in Paris, where services are set to once again improve, although there will still be disruption.

Once again all Metro lines will be running although only lines 1 and 14 - which are automated - will be running a full service.

Lines 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 7bis, 9 and 12 will be running rush hour only - 6.30am to 9.30am and 4.30pm to 7.30pm.

Lines 2 and 10 will be running all day, lines 8 and 11 will be running from 6.30am to 7.30pm and 7pm respectively.

Line 3bis will be running from 7am to 6pm and line 13 will be running from 5.30am to 11am.

All the above lines will be running fewer than normal trains and many stations on the lines remain shut.

All tram lines will be back to running a normal service and the RER suburban trains will be running all day, but with fewer services than normal.

The RER line B service from Charles de Gaulle airport will stop at Gare du Nord.

Overall four out of five of the usual bus services will be running.

Flights have not been affected since the start of the strike in early December, but this could change on Tuesday with the announcement that the air traffic controllers who are embers of the USAC-CGT union will be taking strike action.

The union does not represent the majority of French air traffic controllers, however, so the impact on flights is likely to be fairly minimal. Anyone who has a flight booked is advised to check with their airline.

Teaching unions have also called for one-day strikes on Tuesday and Thursday this week, so parents face potential school closures or the loss of after school clubs or activities.