Three die in kayak tragedy off northern French coast

AFP
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
12 January 2020
21:29 CET+01:00
accident

Three die in kayak tragedy off northern French coast
Photo: AFP
Three people have died while kayaking off the northern French coast, authorities said Sunday.

A fourth person aged 15 was rescued, suffering from hypothermia, and taken to hospital, they added.

The Amiens prefecture said the bodies of a man and a woman in their 50s were found on the beach at Crotoy after midnight while the body of another man was recovered later.

It said eight kayakers, members of a local club at Saint-Valery-Sur-Somme, set out Saturday afternoon but they split up into two groups, with four returning to base and the others continuing, aiming for Cayeux-sur-Mer down the coast.

The alarm was raised at 17:45 pm (1645 GMT), with two helicopters and rescue boats involved.

 
accident
