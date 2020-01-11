French police face probe after video emerges of Paris protest clashes

<p>The video, widely distributed on social media, shows police in riot gear beating protesters with batons as one officer walks right up to the group with a riot gun, after which a marcher is seen tumbling to the ground.</p><p>In the video, several protesters are left sprawling on the ground in the aftermath of the police advance on the protest in Paris.</p><p><span style="color: rgb(136, 153, 166); font-family: "Helvetica Neue", sans-serif; text-align: center; white-space: nowrap;"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="fr" dir="ltr">🇫🇷 [FLASH] - Une vidéo filmée à <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Paris?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Paris</a>, aujourd'hui, montre qu'un policier a tiré à bout portant sur un manifestant contre la réforme des <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/retraites?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#retraites</a> (à 12s).<br>Une nouvelle violence policière. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/greve9janvier?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#greve9janvier</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/manifestation?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#manifestation</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GiletsJaunes?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GiletsJaunes</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GreveGenerale?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GreveGenerale</a><br>📹 (<a href="https://twitter.com/laurentbigotfr?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@laurentbigotfr</a>) <a href="https://t.co/0KEFYWvLui">pic.twitter.com/0KEFYWvLui</a></p>— La Plume Libre (@LPLdirect) <a href="https://twitter.com/LPLdirect/status/1215347553627230215?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 9, 2020</a></blockquote> </span></p><p> </p><p>The Paris prosecutor's office said an investigation had been opened into violence committed by a person holding public authority.</p><p>The probe has been entrusted to the IGPN, the police oversight body. In a statement to AFP, Paris police described the video "fragmentary and out of context."</p><p><strong>READ: <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20200110/how-will-strikes-and-protests-affect-transport-in-paris-this-saturday">Paris set for weekend of protests and travel disruption as talks fail to break pension deadlock</a></strong></p><p>"The police and gendarmes were attacked by violent people and retaliated with... tear gas and defensive bullet launchers," it said.</p><p>The defensive bullet launchers are anti-riot guns used by French police, known as LBDs in France. They fire non-lethal 40-millimetre rubber balls.</p><p>In a tweet on Friday, the police department said its officers were confronted Thursday by "hostile and threatening groups" and targeted by projectiles thrown at them.</p><p>Twenty-seven people were arrested, the police said, adding 16 of its members were hurt in the confrontations. There has been no complaint from any protester hit by a rubber bullet, said the police.</p><p>The LBD gun has been blamed for several protesters losing an eye during weekly, anti-government "yellow vest" protests which started more than a year ago and have often turned violent.</p><p>The IGPN is investigating 212 cases of alleged police brutality during yellow vest protests. </p><p>Social media has become an important tool for protesters seeking to spread awareness of police misconduct, with several videos showing alleged violent incidents from across the country. </p><p><span style="color: rgb(136, 153, 166); font-family: "Helvetica Neue", sans-serif; text-align: center; white-space: nowrap;"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/violencepoliciere?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#violencepoliciere</a> horrible... <a href="https://t.co/KDt2gWAJ3S">https://t.co/KDt2gWAJ3S</a></p>— Mélie Courtois (@MelieCourtois) <a href="https://twitter.com/MelieCourtois/status/1215681751424606208?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 10, 2020</a></blockquote> </span></p>