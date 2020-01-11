Mayor to name Paris street after David Bowie

<p>"There will soon be a Rue David Bowie in the 13th arrondissement of Paris," Jerome Coumet, mayor of the district told AFP.</p><p>The socialist mayor, a professed fan of Bowie who died in 2016, said a new road near the major Austerlitz station in the southeast of the French capital would bear the name off the music megastar.</p><p>"The naming must be approved by the Paris council in February, something which Coumet said would normally happen without problems.</p><p>Bowie who created such enduring hits as "Heroes" and "Space Oddity", "had a strong link with the city of lights", he added Bowie would have turned 73 on Wednesday.</p>