France's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Mayor to name Paris street after David Bowie

AFP
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
11 January 2020
12:27 CET+01:00
david bowieparis

Share this article

Mayor to name Paris street after David Bowie
David Bowie performs in Paris. Image: Martin BUREAU / AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
11 January 2020
12:27 CET+01:00
A Paris street will soon be named after the late British rock star David Bowie, a local mayor announced on Friday.

"There will soon be a Rue David Bowie in the 13th arrondissement of Paris," Jerome Coumet, mayor of the district told AFP.

The socialist mayor, a professed fan of Bowie who died in 2016, said a new road near the major Austerlitz station in the southeast of the French capital would bear the name off the music megastar.

"The naming must be approved by the Paris council in February, something which Coumet said would normally happen without problems.

Bowie who created such enduring hits as "Heroes" and "Space Oddity", "had a strong link with the city of lights", he added Bowie would have turned 73 on Wednesday.

 
david bowieparis
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. These are the train services running in France until December 29th as strikes continue
  2. 12 unusual ways the French mark Christmas
  3. Nine French phrases that English really should have too
  4. Five surprising consequences of France's transport strikes
  5. The five most surprising things about French men (according to a happily-married Brit)

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

 

More news

Noticeboard

22/12
Best way to transfer money from the UK
19/12
App to help parents support their young child's development
14/12
Christmas Concert in Gers (Cello & Organ)
03/12
Apology to our French Allies
01/12
Home repairs and renovations
21/11
VW Golf SW 2.0
View all notices
Post a new notice