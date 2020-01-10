Paris set for weekend of protests and travel disruption as talks fail to break pension deadlock

<p>More demos are again planned for Saturday January 11th in Paris, with both pension reform and ‘gilets jaunes’ protests set to take place. </p><p>Acte 61 of the yellow vest movement will start in Paris’s 13th arrondissement at 11.30am and make its way toward Nation in the 11th/12th arrondissement, where it will merge with a pension reform rally starting from there at 1.30pm.</p><p>The double protest will then make its way through Place de la Bastille and end in Place de la République.</p><p>There will likely be a huge police presence in the capital after recent marches were marred by vandalism and violent clashes between radical protesters and police.</p><p>Unions have called for protests across the country to keep the pressure on the government as they aim to force it to back track on its controversial pension reform.</p><p>In terms of SNCF strike action this weekend, four TGV trains out of every five will be operational as opposed to only two Intercités out of every five services. </p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr">🔵 CIRCULATION DES TRAINS le 11 janvier 🔵📲 Retrouvez l’info en temps-réel la veille dès 17h sur l’<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AssistantSNCF?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AssistantSNCF</a> 👉 <a href="https://t.co/eiZMVDEquX">https://t.co/eiZMVDEquX</a> <a href="https://t.co/L4jEbVX3nn">pic.twitter.com/L4jEbVX3nn</a></p>— SNCF (@SNCF) <a href="https://twitter.com/SNCF/status/1215664459504586754?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 10, 2020</a></blockquote></div><p>SNCF has promised a "gradual return to normality" in terms of its high-speed TGV trains from Monday onwards.</p><p><strong>As for moving around on Paris's metro, this is how transport strikes will affect services:</strong></p><p>Line 1: normal traffic (with risk of saturation).</p><p>Line 2: open from 8 am till noon, 1 train every 10 minutes throughout the line.</p><p>Line 3: open from 1 p.m. to 10 pm, 1 train every 6 minutes between Opera and Pont de Levallois.</p><p>Line 3bis: open from 1pm to 6 pm, 1 train every 5 minutes throughout the line.</p><p>Line 4: open from 1 pm to 6 pm, 1 train every 4 minutes throughout the line.</p><p>Line 5: open from 9 am to 5.30 pm., 1 train every 7 minutes throughout the line.</p><p>Lines 6, 8 and 11 will be open in the morning and after with reduced services and several stations closed. </p><p>Lines 7, 12 and 13 will only open for several hours throughout the afternoon with reduced services.</p><p>Line 14 will run as normal.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr">[Mouvement Social]⚠️Pour le 11/01, la <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RATP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RATP</a> prévoit un trafic très perturbé, avec une nette amélioration par rapport aux week-ends précédents. Toutes les lignes de métros seront ouvertes en journée ainsi que les <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RERA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RERA</a> et <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RERB?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RERB</a>. Nos prévisions ⬇️ et sur <a href="https://t.co/OElUNYGYky">https://t.co/OElUNYGYky</a> <a href="https://t.co/EKfXpkpkZ6">pic.twitter.com/EKfXpkpkZ6</a></p>— RATP Group (@RATPgroup) <a href="https://twitter.com/RATPgroup/status/1215672812494606337?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 10, 2020</a></blockquote></div><p>Paris Police have banned any "gathering of people claiming to be yellow vests" on the Champs-Elysées Avenue, roundabout and adjacent streets as well as the Elysée Palace, the National Assembly, the Paris Police Prefecture itself or the Forum des Halles shopping district.</p><p>Saturday and Sunday will be the 38th and 39th consecutive days of strikes against France’s controversial pension reform.</p><p><strong>Talks fail again</strong></p><p>Talks aimed at ending France's longest transport strike failed to make headway on Friday as the government and union leaders lock horns over hotly-contested pension overhaul. </p><p>Only Laurent Berger of the moderate CFDT union mooted the possibility of rapprochement, saying Prime Minister Edouard Philippe had shown a "commitment to openness" regarding the disputed proposal to make people work until 64 for a full pension -- two years beyond the official retirement age.</p><p>"But as I've said for several days now, we need to see what happens," he said.</p><p>Both the CGT and FO unions, which are demanding the reform be dropped entirely, vowed to press ahead with the strike, now in its sixth week.</p><p>"Our determination remains absolute," FO chief Yves Veyrier said after his meeting with Philippe and other officials.</p><p>The government says the new "pivot age" of 64 would plug pension deficits set to soar in coming years as a growing number of retirees live ever longer.</p><p>Unions were told at Friday's meetings that the measure would save five billion euros ($5.6 billion) by 2023 and some 11 billion euros by 2026.</p>