France's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

French word of the day: Tac

The Local
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
10 January 2020
10:00 CET+01:00
word

Share this article

French word of the day: Tac
The Local
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
10 January 2020
10:00 CET+01:00
It’s got nothing to do with Tic-Tacs but will bring about a feeling of completeness.

Why do I need to know tac?

You don’t, but it makes you sound very French and it’s a pretty satisfying sound to make. Just try.

What does it mean? 

Like pfffbahoh là là, hopla and miamtac is not itself a word.

It is another example of a très français sound that is incorporated in the French language to such a degree that people will say it on autopilot - sometimes even without noticing it.

Imagine that you’re entering a nightclub, and the bouncer gives your hand a stamp before you walk in the door.

Et tac! he might say as the stamp hits your hand. Literally translated to ‘and tac’, it is like saying ‘there you go’.

How do I use it?

A Metro employee could say tac - tac - tac - tac while flipping through your tickets. In this example, tac is used to verify that all the tickets are there.

You may also use it to conclude an action, the same way as voilà.

For example, a waiter who is getting an extra chair for a table at a restaurant might, as he puts the chair down, say tac!, just as well as he could say voilà!.

Forgot to put the peanut butter out for breakfast? No worries, I'll get it. Eeeet tac (peanut butter hits the table).

Tac is like saying 'check' in English. You use it to say that an action is completed.

Planning on reading The Local's French word of the day? 

Tac. - Done. 

word
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. These are the train services running in France until December 29th as strikes continue
  2. 12 unusual ways the French mark Christmas
  3. Nine French phrases that English really should have too
  4. Five surprising consequences of France's transport strikes
  5. The five most surprising things about French men (according to a happily-married Brit)

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
ellarothsky - 10 Jan 2020 10:41
This is misleading - peanut butter is non-existent here :(
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

 

More news

Noticeboard

22/12
Best way to transfer money from the UK
19/12
App to help parents support their young child's development
14/12
Christmas Concert in Gers (Cello & Organ)
03/12
Apology to our French Allies
01/12
Home repairs and renovations
21/11
VW Golf SW 2.0
View all notices
Post a new notice