French word of the day: Tac

<p><strong>Why do I need to know tac?</strong></p><p>You don’t, but it makes you sound very French and it’s a pretty satisfying sound to make. Just try.</p><p><strong>What does it mean? </strong></p><p>Like<i> <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190506/french-word-of-the-day-pfff">pfff</a>, <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190424/french-word-of-the-day-bah">bah</a>, <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20181127/french-expression-of-the-day-oh-l-l">oh là là</a>, <a href="http://www.thelocal.fr/20200106/french-word-of-the-day-hopla" target="_blank">hopla</a> </i>and<i> <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20191021/french-word-of-the-day-miam">miam</a></i>, <i>tac</i> is not itself a word.</p><p>It is another example of a<i> très français </i>sound that is incorporated in the French language to such a degree that people will say it on autopilot - sometimes even without noticing it.</p><p>Imagine that you’re entering a nightclub, and the bouncer gives your hand a stamp before you walk in the door.</p><p><i>Et tac! </i>he might say as the stamp hits your hand. Literally translated to ‘and tac’, it is like saying ‘there you go’.</p><p><strong>How do I use it?</strong></p><p>A Metro employee could say <i>tac - tac - tac - tac</i> while flipping through your tickets. In this example, <i>tac</i> is used to verify that all the tickets are there.</p><p>You may also use it to conclude an action, the same way as <i>voilà.</i></p><p>For example, a waiter who is getting an extra chair for a table at a restaurant might, as he puts the chair down, say <i>tac!, </i>just as well as he could say <i>voilà!.</i></p><p>Forgot to put the peanut butter out for breakfast? No worries, I'll get it. <i>Eeeet tac </i>(peanut butter hits the table).</p><p><i>Tac</i> is like saying 'check' in English. You use it to say that an action is completed.</p><p>Planning on reading The Local's French word of the day? </p><p><i>Tac. - </i>Done. </p>