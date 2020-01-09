Why you could be fined €135 for buying cigarettes in France

<p>It's a fairly common sight in the bigger French cities - unlicenced street vendors offering cigarettes from a cart or blanket at knock-down prices.</p><p>But while there have always been punishments in place for the sellers who take part in such unofficial activity, now the French government has introduced a new law that also fines the buyer.</p><p>The new rule, formally brought in to force on December 20th, 2019, is intended to combat criminal smuggling networks as well as protecting the trade of licenced tabacs.</p><p>The fine can be handed out by a police officer or city official and if paid within 15 days can be reduced to €90. If payment is not made with 60 days the fine can be increased up to a maximum of €375.</p><p>Unlicenced vendors of all types are a common sight in French cities, particularly Paris where street vendors sell food, drink, cigarettes, sunglasses, mobile phones and - at tourist sites - thousands of different types of miniature Eiffel Towers.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1578566252_eiffel.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 424px;" /></p><p>Police have made repeated attempts to crack down on the vendors, especially at the major tourists sites, but the problem remains and some confrontations between <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20170720/paris-police-attacked-by-seller-wielding-miniature-eiffel-towers" target="_blank">police and the sellers have turned violent</a>.</p><p>At one point riot police were even drafted in to patrol the area around the Eiffel Tower.</p>