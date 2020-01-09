Speed limits, pollution stickers and carpooling: What changes for drivers in France in 2020?

The new Loi d'orientation des mobilités is France's long-term transport plan and sets out blueprints for the country's future transport on roads, rails and in the air.

It was published in the Journal officiel on December 26th 2019, meaning it is now law and although some of it sets out long-term goals there are also new rules that are now in force for road users.

Here are the main ones;

Cars

Permission to scrap the 80km/h limit on rural roads. This has been a long-running saga with the introduction of a new 80km/h limit on rural roads (down from 90km/h) becoming highly controversial and a flashpoint for 'yellow vest' protesters. This part of the law is the government's compromise - the law gives local authorities permission to return the limit to 90km/h, if they can demonstrate that there will be no safety problems. So in practice this will lead to different limits in different départements. Find out more about the 80km/h debacle here.



Systematic traffic restrictions during pollution peaks. These are already in force in Paris and several other cities but will be extended via the Crit'Air scheme. On days when pollution rises above a certain level local authorities can ban vehicles from some or all of the city until the pollution level falls. Find out more about the restrictions and the Crit'Air scheme here.



The creation of more zones à faibles émissions (low emission zones) where the most polluting vehicles are banned. Again this is already the case in Paris - where diesel vehicles made before 2006 and motorbikes made before 2004 are banned from the city centre on weekdays between 8am and 8pm - as well as Grenoble, Lille, Bordeaux, Rennes, Strasbourg, Toulouse, and Marseille but more ZFEs are likely to spring up across the country.



The creation of an incentive package for employees who carpool of up to €400 a year. There will also be incentives for people who cycle to work.



Any new or renovated building with a car park with more than 10 spaces must provide a charging point for electric cars



Takeaway outlets which sell alcohol must also offer breathalyser tests for sale.



Ending the sale of petrol and diesel vehicles by 2040.

Not related to the Loi d'orientation des mobilités but worth mentioning is the cancellation of the - never fully enforced - rule that drivers in France must carry a breathalyser kit in their car. Read more about this confusing non-law here.

Bikes

Cycle training is to be rolled out in all schools in an attempt to improve safety

The law will encourage (but not make compulsory) the development of more bike lanes in cities and to improve bike storage facilities at bus and train stations and in new buildings

Electric scooters

Previously the electric scooter so commonly seen in French cities had occupied a grey area in law, but the new law officially includes them in the highway code and obliges scooter users to abide by a similar set of rules to those that already cover cyclists. These include;