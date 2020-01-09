French expression of the day: Avoir la dalle

<p><strong>Why do I need to know <i>avoir la dalle</i>?</strong></p><p>It's one of those French expressions that are a bit too cool for school (in the sense that you won't learn them there), but that you will undoubtedly encounter when living in France.</p><p><strong>What does it mean?</strong></p><p><i>Avoir la dalle</i> is slang for <i>j'ai très faim</i> - I'm very hungry. </p><p>If you say<i> j'ai la dalle</i>, it means that you're starving.</p><p>It's pretty colloquial, so you wouldn't hear a fancy French lady say: <i>J’ai la dalle, on va bouffer?</i> I’m starving, let’s eat?</p><p>(We have previously explained <a href="http://0/french-word-of-the-day-bouffer" target="_blank">the meaning of <i>bouffer </i></a>(colloquial term for 'to eat'), another example of French slang.)</p><p><i>J'ai la dalle, je vendrais ma grand-mère pour un tic-tac</i> - I'm so hungry, I'd sell my grandmother for a Tic-Tac.</p><p><i>On va faire du sport? Non, j'ai trop la dalle </i>- Let's work out? No, I'm too hungry.</p><p><strong>Origin of <i>dalle</i></strong></p><p><i>Dalle </i>dates all the way back to the 14th century, during which it was a term for ‘mouth’ or 'throat', according to the French web dictionary <a href="http://www.linternaute.fr/expression/langue-francaise/14/avoir-la-dalle/">l’Internaute</a>.</p><p>The expression<i> avoir la dalle </i>came much later, sometime during the 19th century.</p><p>Another expression including <i>dalle </i>is <i><a href="https://www.cnews.fr/culture/2013-05-27/pourquoi-dit-avoir-la-dalle-471822" target="_blank">avoir la dalle en pente</a></i>, which means being able to drink a lot of alcohol.</p><p><strong>Alternatives</strong></p><p>Other ways of saying that you're starving in French are:</p><p><i>Crever de faim - </i>dying of hunger (colloquial)</p><p><i>Mourir de faim - </i>dying of hunger (less colloquial)</p><p><i>Se casser de faim -</i> breaking of hunger (colloquial)</p><p><i>Avoir un faim de loup - </i>hungry as a wolf </p>