Ex French president Sarkozy to face trial on corruption charges

<p>The trial will last until October 22nd, a Paris court said on Wednesday.</p><p>This will be the first trial in several corruption investigations against Sarkozy, who was president from 2007 to 2012.</p><p>Jacques Chirac, who died last September, was the first ex-president put on trial but not on corruption charges - he was found guilty in 2011 of embezzlement and misuse of public funds during his time as mayor of Paris.</p><p>Sarkozy, 64, stands accused of seeking to obtain, through his lawyer Thierry Herzog, classified information from then-judge Gilbert Azibert in 2014, about another case that has since been dismissed.</p><p>In return, the judge was allegedly offered help to obtain a post in Monaco.</p><p>Last June, appeals judges rejected a challenge filed by Sarkozy, Herzog and Azibert against the case for corruption and influence peddling.</p><p>Herzog and Azibert will also be tried for breach of professional secrecy.</p><p>The three men's lawyers declined to comment Wednesday.</p><p>Since losing to the Socialist Party's Francois Hollande and leaving office, Sarkozy has fought a barrage of corruption and campaign financing allegations, all of which he rejects.</p><p>Last October, a court ruled he must stand trial for illicit financing of his 2012 presidential campaign - a charge for which he risks a one-year jail term and a fine. No trial date has been set.</p><p>In that case, prosecutors say Sarkozy spent nearly €43 million on his failed 2012 re-election bid - almost double the legal limit of €22.5 million - using fake invoices.</p><p>He has said he was unaware of the fraud by executives at the public relations firm Bygmalion, who are among 13 others being pursued in the case.</p><p>Sarkozy has also been charged over accusations he accepted millions of euros from the late Libyan dictator Moamer Kadhafi towards his first presidential campaign, in 2007.</p><p>Sarkozy retired from political life after he was defeated in the primary round of elections in 2016.</p><p>In its indictment for the corruption case, the prosecution service compared Sarkozy's actions to those of a "seasoned offender" and criticised his lawyers' tactics which it said "paralysed" the investigation.</p><p>The case has its origins in the interception of telephone conversations between the former president and his lawyer, carried out as part of the probe into the Libyan financing allegations.</p><p>Investigators discovered at the time that Sarkozy was using a pre-paid mobile phone card allegedly for the sole purpose of communicating with his lawyer.</p><p>The wiretaps were ruled allowable by an appeals court in 2016 but could still fuel a bitter legal battle at trial.</p><p>Other senior French politicians charged with financial misconduct have included former prime ministers Edouard Balladur, Francois Fillon and Alain Juppe.</p><p>Fillon crashed out of the running for the presidency in 2017 after being charged with using public funds to pay his wife for a fake job as his assistant.</p><p>Juppe, a prime minister under Chirac, was given a suspended jail sentence in 2004 over a party funding scandal.</p><p>Balladur, 90, faces charges of campaign finance violations.</p>