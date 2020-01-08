Child found dead at Paris airport in undercarriage of Air France plane

<p>The Air France Boeing 777 had taken off from Abidjan on Tuesday evening and landed at Paris' Charles de Gaulle airport in the early morning.</p><p>Air France said in a statement a "clandestine passenger" had died, without giving the age of the person.</p><p>"Aside from the human drama, this shows a major failing of security at Abidjan airport," an Ivorian security source told AFP, asking how a 10-year-old child could access an aircraft and if the child was helped.</p><p>Over recent years, several clandestine passengers, notably adolescents from Africa, have been found frozen to death or crushed in the undercarriage of planes.</p>