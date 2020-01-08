Brexit: What happens now and when do we find out more?

This is the fourth 'exit date' that has been proposed since the UK voted to leave the EU, but with a Withdrawal Agreement in place and a strong majority in the British parliament for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, this time it looks likely to really happen.

But in a process that has been mired in confusion, contradiction and last-minute changes, there are still many uncertainties.

Here are some of the key dates when decisions will be made and we find out more.

The new European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and the EU's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier. Photo: AFP

January 7th - 29th, 2020 - formal approval. Before Brexit happens the withdrawal agreement bill must pass through both houses of parliament to enshrine the Brexit in deal and allow for the transition period to start.

With Boris Johnson's big majority that seems a formality, even if the bill contains contentious clauses like the one which outlaws an extension to the transition period.

The European Parliament also needs to ratify the Withdrawal Agreement and although they are unlikely to block it there are still some questions to be answered. It is thought that January 29th is the most likely date for the European Parliament vote.

In January both sides are expected to lay out negotiating positions for the "future relationship" between the UK and the EU.

January 31st, 2020 - Brexit Day. If all the approvals go through, the UK will exit on this day and a transition period begins, which currently runs until December 31st, 2020. All UK citizens who do not have dual nationality will lose their EU citizenship on this day and will also lose the right to vote or stand for office in EU countries.

In terms of citizens' rights, however, most other things will stay the same during the transition period, including the right to live and work in France, so people already living here can stay and British people can move here on the same terms as before. To exercise this right, you must be legally resident in France, which is not the same as simply being in the country - find out more about legal residence requirements here.

However many rules for Britons living in France will have to be clarified as soon as the transition period begins, not least regarding residency permits - how to apply and what the minimum income rules will be.

The rules on driving with British licences will also have to be made clear. It is expected France and other EU countries will also have to pass some kind of legislation to enshrine the terms of the Withdrawal Agreement in national law.

It is likely that Britons France won't know what happens next until after January 31st, including whether the Carte de Séjour web platform, launched last year will still be operational.

March 1st - Talks start on the "future relationship" the main part of which will be about trade relations. This is the date the EU is aiming to have its negotiating mandate agreed, which will give the European Commission the legal authorisation to formally open talks.

June 30th - the deadline for any extension to the transition period to be agreed between the UK and the EU. The transition period can only be extended up to a maximum of two years, so until December 31st 2022 at the absolute latest.

November 26th - this is the date that EU experts say a trade deal will need to be actually agreed by, in order to leave time for it to be formally presented to the European Parliament and ratified in time for the December 31st deadline.

December 31st - the end of the transition period (unless it's extended).

The transition period was originally envisioned as a two-year period in which the EU and UK could negotiate future trade and other agreements, however repeated Brexit delays mean it is now just 11 months. Trade experts say it will be very difficult to get agreements completed within this timeframe, but British PM Boris Johnson is adamant that he will not ask for an extension (although it's worth pointing out that he also said this about the October 2019 Brexit deadline).

January 1st, 2021 - if the transition period is not extended, the UK will then begin its new relationship with the EU, either crashing out without a trade deal or beginning the new trading relationship agreed during the transition period.

Even if there is no trade deal, the Withdrawal Agreement and its protections for citizens' rights will stand as a treaty.

Among the things that the Withdrawal Agreement covers are rights to healthcare, pension uprating and entitlement to benefits, but things that still need to be worked out during the transition period are the rights for people wanting to move after the end of the transition period, how long people who are not legally resident in the EU (for example second home owners) can stay and the right to be joined by a future spouse or partner.

July 31st, 2021 - the deadline for residency applications.

During the transition period, British people are free to continue to live and work in the EU under the same terms as before. However once the transition period is over, they will need a residency permit, in the same way that other non EU nationalities such as Americans and Australians do. All applications must be made within six months of the end of the transition period. If there is no extension to the transition period, this deadline would fall on July 31st, 2021.

Check out The Local's Preparing for Brexit section for more detail and updates as we get them.